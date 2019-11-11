Look: Ex-NBA Star Lamar Odom Reveals Engagement to Sabrina Parr

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2019

Former Los Angeles Lakers' Lamar Odom watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Miami Heat, Wednesday, March 30, 2016, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 102-100 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is engaged.

According to TMZ Sports, Odom proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, while the two were dining at Prime 112, a restaurant in Miami. He called her "the one" and bought her a head-turning diamond ring to go with the proposal:

TMZ pointed out Odom was already married once from 2009 to 2016 to reality television star Khloe Kardashian.

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Odom with the No. 4 overall pick of the 1999 NBA draft, and he proceeded to play in the league for 14 years for the Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

He won two championships and a Sixth Man of the Year award on the Lakers.

