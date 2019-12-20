WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 20

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Daniel Bryan told fans that losing his hair allowed him to shed the brand that he had become. He was ready to be the man that came to WWE with a chip on his shoulder, expecting nothing. He promised to make Bray Wyatt pay for bringing back the best version of himself.

The Miz interrupted to state that he was not done with The Fiend just yet. King Corbin mocked them both, declaring his win over Roman Reigns made him the new No. 1 contender to the WWE Universal Championship. Dolph Ziggler helped Corbin lay out Bryan and Miz.

A tag team match was announced for the main event between the four men.

Grade

B

Analysis

Bryan and Miz both have been working at the top of their game lately, and The Planet's Champion sounded as motivated as he ever has. His new look makes him feel like a new man and adds a fresh layer to his rivalry with The Fiend.

The King did not need to get involved in this story at all, but the blue brand had to set up an interesting main event. Miz and Bryan vs. Corbin and Ziggler is a better idea than what WWE could have done to follow up on Corbin vs. Reigns.