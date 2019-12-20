WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 20

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 20December 21, 2019
In preparation for the holidays, the December 20 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was filled with holiday cheer and gift giving.
Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura requested a chance to avenge their loss to The New Day and get back in the title picture. Kofi Kingston and Big E happily accepted.
Bayley granted Dana Brooke a second shot at the champion. Lacey Evans was certain to be keeping a close eye on this match while Brooke attempted to right her path in the women's division.
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder attempted to right their direction against Otis and Tucker in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, a stipulation that was certainly not what The Revival wanted but were forced to accept.
King Corbin Interrupts Daniel Bryan and The Miz Challenging Bray Wyatt
Daniel Bryan told fans that losing his hair allowed him to shed the brand that he had become. He was ready to be the man that came to WWE with a chip on his shoulder, expecting nothing. He promised to make Bray Wyatt pay for bringing back the best version of himself.
The Miz interrupted to state that he was not done with The Fiend just yet. King Corbin mocked them both, declaring his win over Roman Reigns made him the new No. 1 contender to the WWE Universal Championship. Dolph Ziggler helped Corbin lay out Bryan and Miz.
A tag team match was announced for the main event between the four men.
Grade
B
Analysis
Bryan and Miz both have been working at the top of their game lately, and The Planet's Champion sounded as motivated as he ever has. His new look makes him feel like a new man and adds a fresh layer to his rivalry with The Fiend.
The King did not need to get involved in this story at all, but the blue brand had to set up an interesting main event. Miz and Bryan vs. Corbin and Ziggler is a better idea than what WWE could have done to follow up on Corbin vs. Reigns.
The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery (Miracle on 34th Street Fight)
Mandy Rose gave Otis a holiday ham and a kiss before Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder eliminated Otis from the action early, and the former tag team champions seemed unstoppable. That was until they decided to throw his ham on the floor.
The big man threw around Revival including sending Dawson onto a pile of Legos. Tucker came to his aid just at the end to set up the Compactor for the win.
Backstage, Otis apologized to God's Greatest Creation for ruining her ham. Rose hugged him and realized right after she had made a mistake when his sweat got all over her dress.
Dawson and Wilder complained about being stuck in gimmick matches. Elias interrupted and made fun of the team.
Result
Heavy Machinery def. Revival by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Sometimes, wrestling can just be fun. This match was perfectly suited to Heavy Machinery, and Revival joined in on the ridiculousness. Wilder had an absolute blast clearly especially finding a bowling ball to use as a weapon.
While Revival losing a second match in a row this week does not help the teams' standing, Heavy Machinery is a team established enough to beat anybody especially in the holiday season where babyfaces always succeed.
Carmella vs. Sonya Deville
Sonya Deville looked to finally begin building momentum in the SmackDown women's division. However, Carmella was on the top of her game. She planted the former MMA star with a flatliner right into the Code of Silence for a tap out.
Result
Carmella def. Deville by submission.
Grade
C
Analysis
The SmackDown women's division needs more time to shine. This match could have been big for both women if WWE gave them more time. Instead, it was a squash, which helps neither woman.
Deville especially has potential to make a leap up the ranks on SmackDown with the right booking. It may never happen though at this rate.
The New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro (w/ Sami Zayn)
Backstage, Sami Zayn asked Braun Strowman what he wanted for Christmas. The Monster Among Men asked for an opportunity at the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
After an early flurry from The New Day had The Critic of the Critics nervous, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura took over the contest. The Swiss Superman seemed unstoppable even after Kofi Kingston got the hot tag from Big E.
However, The Dreadlocked Dynamo wrapped up Cesaro with a crucifix pin to take a surprise pinfall.
Nakamura and Miz stomped on New Day afterward, and Zayn joined in. Strowman made the save and sent the heels running.
Result
New Day def. Nakamura and Cesaro by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Analysis
New Day never fails to deliver. The SmackDown tag team champions fought like their titles were on the line and made The Artist and The Swiss Superman look great. It was a good match that sets up a potential great one down the line.
Nakamura may be busy though for a little while. The Artist vs. The Monster Among Men is an odd pairing of talent. Strowman deserves singles gold, but Nakamura should feel like more of an interesting challenge to the likely future champion.
Bayley (w/ Sasha Banks) vs. Dana Brooke; Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks
Dana Brooke made the most of her second opportunity against Bayley. She struck the SmackDown women's champion with everything she had. A moonsault almost sealed the victory, but the champ grabbed the rope. Bayley dropped Brooke on the turnbuckle and hit an arm trap headlock driver for three.
Sasha Banks and Bayley taunted Brooke afterward. Lacey Evans came out to scare them off then grabbed a mic. She challenged The Boss to fight her.
Banks kept taunting The Sassy Southern Belle until she went too far. Evan's daughter Summer watched at ringside, and The Boss stopped paying attention to the match outside. She got them both counted out as she beat down The Lady in front of her daughter.
Evans lost it and assaulted Banks until Brooke and Bayley had to pull the two apart.
Result
Bayley def. Brooke by pinfall; Evans vs. Banks goes to a double count out.
Grade
B+
Analysis
While neither match got much time, the story of this segment was fantastic. Evans fighting for her daughter made her easy to root for. For the first time, it felt like the lines between heel and face were fully established in this rivalry.
Brooke can help Evans as an easy to like babyface. It's great to see The Total Diva getting more time to shine even if it will take time to buy her as a real title challenger.
Daniel Bryan and The Miz vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler
An early argument between Daniel Bryan and The Miz allowed King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler to take control. They isolated The Planet's Champion, who had to accept he needed The A-Lister's help.
Miz got the hot tag and trapped The Showoff in the figure four leg-lock. Bryan hit The King with a running knee before Ziggler was forced to tap out.
Afterward, it was announced Bryan vs. Miz vs. Corbin next week would crown the new No. 1 contender to the WWE universal champion Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble 2020. The Fiend's laugh echoed through the arena as the lights went down, ending the night.
Result
Miz and Bryan def. Corbin and Ziggler by submission.
Grade
B-
Analysis
Despite the show ending early, this tag team match felt rushed. Bryan and Miz played up their issues well, but the contest never did much more. It was a fine tag team match but could have been so much more.
The triple threat set up was a perfect way to get people invested in next week's Friday Night SmackDown. It will be a huge match and allow everyone involved to shine. The Planet's Champion will win, but the contest getting to that point will be worth the obvious result.