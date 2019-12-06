WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 6

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 6December 7, 2019
A fight for the heart of Friday Night SmackDown has raged on between Roman Reigns and King Corbin, and the December 6 edition promised only to intensify the conflict.
With the promise of The King to humiliate The Big Dog looming over the night, Reigns challenged Dolph Ziggler after injuring his tag team partner Bobby Roode.
After a full week of questions, the WWE Universe hoped to finally get some answers to what happened to Daniel Bryan after Bray Wyatt dragged him under the ring and stole his hair.
WWE TLC 2019 was only nine days away, and the blue brand had plenty of matches to announce for the event. Kofi Kingston and Big E were still without challengers for the event.
This week's edition of SmackDown needed to set the stage for TLC. The WWE Superstars had a chance to rise above their standing with the right opportunity.
The Miz Promises to Help Daniel Bryan Before Bray Wyatt Threatens Miz's Family
The Miz announced that he would find Daniel Bryan. Bray Wyatt mocked The A-Lister, stating that no wanted to know what happened to The Planet's Champion. Since the WWE champion did not believe Bryan would make it to WWE TLC 2019, he offered Miz a chance to play with him at TLC instead.
He showed a picture of Miz's family that set off The Most Must-See WWE Superstar. The A-Lister headed to the back, calling Maryse to tell her to lock the doors while he was taking a plane straight home.
Miz walked past a red room where he found the picture of his family changed to show Wyatt holding his child. Wyatt hit him with Sister Abigail.
Grade
A
Analysis
Few stars are better when they are serious and motivated than Miz. He brings intensity to a segment that makes it all feel real. The way his tone shifted throughout this segment sold every moment.
His involvement with Wyatt vs. Bryan was odd at first, but it is all coming together. The rivals are slowly becoming allies as they both fight for their families. The A-Lister wants to help The Planet's Champion for his family and the WWE Universe.
Wyatt vs. Miz does not have the same potential as a rematch between The Fiend and Bryan, but the story is already stronger after just one week.
Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose dominated the early stages of this match, but her taunting motivated The Goddess especially after ripping out her fake eyelashes. Bliss fought back while Nikki Cross hit Sonya Deville backstage with a crossbody off the steel steps. Twisted Bliss gave The Goddess the three.
Result
Bliss def. Rose by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
One of the more disappointing developments in WWE recently has been the regression of God's Greatest Creation in the Ring. Rose cannot get on the same page with her opponents, leading to multiple miscues in every match.
Bliss looked decent in the ring in her return, but she clearly has to get back up to speed as well. It will help to compete against more experienced performers.
Elias and Dana Brooke Make a Joke of Drake Maverick
Drake Maverick found Dana Brooke at catering and questioned why she was going out on a date with Batista instead of him. Elias interrupted to insult Maverick and imply he slept with his wife.
Maverick headed to the ring, and Elias and Brooke humiliated him. The Drifter spanked him then hit the Drift Away after Brooke threw him back in the ring. She then entered the ring and pinned him for three, counted by Elias.
Grade
C-
Analysis
While Elias and Maverick have proven comedic chops, this was not good. The humor was juvenile. There was no point to any of this. Maverick is more than just a running short joke though WWE has shown that it is certainly not above a short joke.
Acknowledging Brooke and Batista's interactions makes it odd for her work as a valet for The Drifter, which was the only potential development here.
Heavy Machinery vs. Revival vs. Mustafa Ali and Shorty G vs. Lucha House Party
In an elimination No. 1 contender Fatal 4-Way, the four best tag teams on SmackDown fought for the right to challenge The New Day, who watched on commentary. The Compactor sealed the first pinfall for Heavy Machinery on The Lucha House Party.
While Otis got his signature hot tag, The Revival eliminated him with a roll up. A brawl broke out between the final two teams where Mustafa Ali and Short G threw Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder into Kofi Kingston and Big E.
Revival threw Ali into the timekeeper's area, leaving Shorty alone in the ring, Wilder escaped an ankle lock, sending the Olympic athlete into an uppercut from Dawson. The two hit the Shatter Machine for the win.
Dawson and Wilder cut a promo on New Day, promising old school tag team wrestling would give them the edge to regain the championships.
Result
Revival def. Ali and Shorty, Heavy Machinery and Lucha House Party to become the new No. 1 contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships
Grade
A-
Analysis
This much talent in one ring could only produce great results. The timely commercial breaks helped the flow of the action as each team got a moment to shine. However, it was the final two that truly made this great.
Ali and Shorty deserve a big spotlight on their own, but they have gelled well as a tag team. The two had a great sprint with Dawson and Wilder that showed these teams need more chances to compete against one another.
New Day vs. Revival is a safe bet for a great match at TLC. The teams have proved their chemistry together alongside establishing an easy story to tell.
Lacey Evans vs. Haley Jones
Following punching out Sasha Banks last week, Lacey Evans made short work of local competitor Haley Jones. After Jones got in a few chest shots, The Sassy Southern Belle landed the Woman's Right for the win.
The Boss hit the ring right after the match. Banks warned Evans to stay out of her and Bayley's way. As The Boss entered the ring, The Lady threatened a Woman's Right, and Banks fell to the mat.
As The Lady headed up the ramp, the SmackDown women's champion assaulted her from behind, and Bayley and Banks stood tall.
Result
Evans def. local competitor by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
The Sassy Southern Belle's transition to babyface has been awkward at best. This week's promo was sloppy and too focused on the repeated reminder that she is a Marine. However, it clearly landed with the fans in attendance.
If Evans can continue to turn the crowd, it will not matter if she stumbled on a few words. What will be a much more important test is whether she can deliver in the ring with SmackDown's best.
Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler
Roman Reigns' power was too much for Dolph Ziggler until he sent The Big Dog hard into the steel steps. The damage The Showoff did to Reigns built up, but he continued to fight through. King Corbin arrived to watch the contest from a throne on the stage carried by his security staff.
Ziggler almost stole the win after stopping the Spear with a knee. He threw Reigns into the steel post followed by a Zig Zag, but it was only a near-fall. Corbin took an opportunity to distract The Big Dog, but Reigns just Superman Punched The King then Speared Ziggler for the victory.
The men who carried Corbin's throne to the ring ambushed Reigns. The Showoff and the security staff handcuffed The Big Dog to the steel post. The King punched him in the chest repeatedly then Corbin and Ziggler dumped dog food on him.
Result
Reigns def. Ziggler by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
Reigns vs. Ziggler may be a reliable contest but always lacks any drama. No matter how close the two fight, the end result will always be a win for The Big Dog. Even with Corbin at ringside, The Showoff had no chance.
The match was a better ending to the night than what followed. The worst part of Corbin vs. Reigns has been The King's insistence that The Big Dog should be treated like a dog. The dog food usage in this beatdown took away from the genuine drama of Reigns trapped on the steel post.