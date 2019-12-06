WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 6

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

A fight for the heart of Friday Night SmackDown has raged on between Roman Reigns and King Corbin, and the December 6 edition promised only to intensify the conflict.

With the promise of The King to humiliate The Big Dog looming over the night, Reigns challenged Dolph Ziggler after injuring his tag team partner Bobby Roode.

After a full week of questions, the WWE Universe hoped to finally get some answers to what happened to Daniel Bryan after Bray Wyatt dragged him under the ring and stole his hair.

WWE TLC 2019 was only nine days away, and the blue brand had plenty of matches to announce for the event. Kofi Kingston and Big E were still without challengers for the event.

This week's edition of SmackDown needed to set the stage for TLC. The WWE Superstars had a chance to rise above their standing with the right opportunity.