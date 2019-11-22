WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 22

2 of 5

Sami Zayn gave Shinsuke Nakamura a brand-new updated Intercontinental Championship. The Critic of the Critics made clear The Artist was guaranteed victory over Roderick Strong. This brought out Undisputed Era, who made their own promise of victory on Sunday as Zayn and Nakamura walked away.

The New Day arrived to fight the men who attacked them the previous week and brought out Heavy Machinery to assist them in an eight-man tag team clash. A miscommunication caused Otis and Big E to argue, leaving Kofi Kingston alone in the ring for far too long in this contest.

Heavy Machinery finally gave Kofi a respite in this contest, working hot from the start, but Otis was not quite ready for the cohesion of Undisputed Era. The Messiah of the Backbreaker took the victory over Otis with a high knee.

Nakamura watched on the ramp with Zayn. Afterward, AJ Styles attacked from behind as Strong headed toward them. The Critic of the Critics had to use a steel chair to make sure The Artist was the only man left standing.

The OC complained about their treatment after the segment, promising to retaliate Sunday.

Result

Undisputed Era def. New Day and Heavy Machinery by pinfall.

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a chaotic segment with multiple moving pieces, and the result was a solid match. Kofi's resilient display went unrewarded as he disappeared after his tag, and the babyfaces lost as expected.

While the match built toward the tag team Triple Threat at Survivor Series also featuring The Viking Raiders, this was a better moment for the singles championship Triple Threat. Styles vs. Nakamura vs. Strong could be fantastic, though it's still hard to say who will play the face.

Undisputed Era got a great moment here, standing tall. No group has benefited more from NXT's invasions than this stable. If they do head to Raw or SmackDown soon, it's now harder to break them up.