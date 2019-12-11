WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 11

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

It's the holiday season, and the December 11 edition of WWE NXT promised early Christmas presents for the WWE Universe.

The main event was an incredible triple threat match between Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor and Keith Lee. The winner would get an opportunity to challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship.

After weeks of personal insults and backstage brawls. Lio Rush granted Angel Garza another shot at his NXT Cruiserweight Championship. While The Man of the Hour wanted to make his challenger pay, Garza was ready to do anything to become champion.

Returning from injury with revenge on the mind, Mia Yim demanded a match with Dakota Kai, and it was granted by William Regal. The ring would not easily contain these two rivals.

These matches were only the beginning of a jam-packed night that also set up a championship night on December 18.