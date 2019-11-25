WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 25

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

In the battle for brand supremacy, Monday Night Raw let personal disputes get in the way. The red brand left Survivor Series 2019 with just one win in seven matches.

The fallout was clear and distinct for the November 25 edition of Monday Night Raw. Everyone was on edge as their failure was amplified by just how dominant NXT had been on that night.

Charlotte Flair challenged Asuka just one day after The Empress of Tomorrow sprayed her with green mist, causing Team Raw to lose in their elimination tag team match.

After Roderick Strong stole AJ Styles' win at Survivor Series, The Phenomenal One returned to Raw to defend his United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo.

All eyes were on the red brand as the roster attempted to recover from this massive failure.