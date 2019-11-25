WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 25

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 25November 26, 2019
In the battle for brand supremacy, Monday Night Raw let personal disputes get in the way. The red brand left Survivor Series 2019 with just one win in seven matches.
The fallout was clear and distinct for the November 25 edition of Monday Night Raw. Everyone was on edge as their failure was amplified by just how dominant NXT had been on that night.
Charlotte Flair challenged Asuka just one day after The Empress of Tomorrow sprayed her with green mist, causing Team Raw to lose in their elimination tag team match.
After Roderick Strong stole AJ Styles' win at Survivor Series, The Phenomenal One returned to Raw to defend his United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo.
All eyes were on the red brand as the roster attempted to recover from this massive failure.
Seth Rollins Berates the Raw Roster for Their Failure
Seth Rollins addressed the locker room, standing in the center of the ring surrounded by the red brand roster. He berated everyone one by one even those who did not compete at Survivor Series, and they all walked out on him.
Kevin Owens was the only man left. He wanted to say something, but The Beastslayer would not let him speak. He called Owens a Rollins wannabe. KO hit The Beastslayer with a stunner.
Backstage, The Architect challenged The Prizefighter to a match in the main event.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was an odd opener that did not land clean but clearly had a purpose. Rollins is finally being turned as the fans have been demanding. He was rude, unreasonable and openly hostile. It was the most character he has shown in months.
It will be interesting to see how Raw pivots with Rollins turning heel. After a weekend where KO looked poised to head to NXT, Owens might just be the guy to take the top spot on the red brand.
Bobby Lashley vs. Titus O'Neil; Rusev Injures Bobby Lashley Before Arrest
Bobby Lashley wanted to make quick work of Titus O'Neil with Rusev supposedly banned from the arena by a restraining roder. The Bulgarian Brute appeared anyway to attack The All Mighty, causing a disqualification.
Rusev was prepared to sent Lashley through the announce table, but he was stopped and arrested by local policemen. Just before he could be carried away though, The Bulgarian Brute knocked The All Mighty off the stage then sent a piece of the stage on top of him.
Result
Lashley def. O'Neil by disqualification.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was the first good segment in this entire feud.
Authors of Pain vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder
Authors of Pain made an emphatic statement by dominating Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. Akam and Rezar hit the Last Chapter and just kept inflicting damage. It ended mercifully when AOP hit the Super Collider into a neckbreaker/powerbomb combination.
Result
AOP def. Hawkins and Ryder by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
It's nice to have AOP back on Raw. While squashes like this are necessary to rebuild the team's momentum, these contests are far from interesting. Hawkins and Ryder were the No. 1 contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championship one week back, but it was obvious they weren't really a factor in the division.
The sooner WWE moves AOP back to worthy contenders, the better. They are best served punishing opponents that refuse to go down easily. The approaching clash with The Viking Raiders has potential to be explosive.
Andrade vs. Akira Tozawa
Akira Tozawa tried to catch Andrade off guard early in this match, but The Stamina Monster was quickly overwhelmed. El Idolo planted him with a hammerlock DDT to take an easy victory.
Result
Andrade def. Tozawa by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
While no one expected Tozawa to win this match, it would have been nice to see him do a little more. He is incredibly talented and been barely established to this point. If he can have a competitive contest for eight minutes with Buddy Murphy, why can't he have a few competitive moments with Andrade?
It is good to continue building up Andrade, but he absolutely does not need squash matches to shine. He needs actual opportunities.
Buddy Murphy vs. Matt Hardy
Aleister Black promised to watch this match closely. Matt Hardy returned to a WWE ring looking focused and healthy, and he took advantage of Buddy Murphy's attention being divided. However, The Best Kept Secret recovered enough to hit a series of snap knee strikes that knocked Matt out cold.
Murphy mocked Black after the match. The Harbinger of Fury did not waste another second. He headed to the ring and gave Murphy a taste of his own medicine with a devastating knee that sent him to the floor.
Result
Murphy def. Matt by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
While the match will be forgotten in a day much like the squashes that preceded it, Murphy's win was effective given his series of knee strikes and Matt's selling.
What truly mattered here though was the aftermath. Murphy and Black are great foils to each other. They have complimentary styles in the ring, and they are much different characters. The Best Kept Secret can fight The Harbinger of Fury at his level while mocking him all the way.
Ricochet vs, Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Rey Mysterio (No. 1 Contender)
Humberto Carrillo headed to the ring only to be suddenly laid out by The OC. AJ Styles mocked the Mexican Superstar as he was clearly unable to compete after the assault. Ricochet came out to look after his friend and quickly grew sick of the taunting.
The One and Only challenged the United States champion to a title match followed by Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio each with the same idea. Ricochet booked a Fatal 4-Way to determine a No. 1 contender to challenge Styles later.
The Scottish Psychopath was especially motivated in this match, brutalizing everyone in his way, but The Viper planted him with an RKO. The OC laid out Orton to make sure he did not win. The Master of the 619 caught The One and Only in a cradle pin for three.
Result
Mysterio def. Ricochet, Orton and McIntyre by pinfall to earn a United States Championship match.
Grade
A-
Analysis
Rather than returning to the same match for the US title again, WWE threw a curve ball. While it is a shame that Carrillo would lose such a big opportunity at the last moment, the result was the first strong match of the night and a more exciting story to be told in the ring.
Once again, Mysterio outshines the young stars to win a title opportunity. He is well suited for these TV opportunities, but it does need to be stated just how many younger stars could benefit from that same spotlight.
United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio
AJ Styles was pleased with the man that won the Fatal 4-Way match given the punishment Rey Mysterio suffered at Survivor Series. The United States champion dominated the early moments of this match, taking advantage of The Master of the 619's noticeable injuries.
The future WWE Hall of Famer found a second wind and had The Phenomenal One on the ropes. However, a 619 took out the referee, allowing The OC to strike again. Randy Orton returned to take out Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before planting Styles with an RKO to set up Mysterio's win.
Result
Mysterio def. Styles by pinfall to become the new United States champion.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a great performance from both men even if the final moments were massively overbooked. While Orton had a beef with The OC that made sense of his involvement, Ricochet should have at least been equally involved given how this all started.
Instead, Orton suddenly played the full babyface and was the main reason Mysterio pulled off what the commentators sold as an upset. It was not nearly as satisfying a moment as if the veteran pulled it off on his own.
Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
Charlotte Flair made sure to eliminate Kairi Sane from the equation early so that she was fighting Asuka on equal ground. This allowed her to punish her long-time rival in a physical contest. However, one more timely distraction from The Pirate Princess turned the momentum.
The Empress of Tomorrow once more sprayed The Queen with the green mist, allowing her to stack up Charlotte for three.
Result
Asuka def. Charlotte by pinfall.
Grade
A-
Analysis
After a night of short and overbooked matches, it was nice to see two women go at it with chemistry to spare just fighting at their best. Sane's involvement was minimized, and Asuka proved once again why she's still among the best in the business.
It was nice to finally see Asuka defeat Charlotte. This is over a year too late, but it sets up perfectly for the continued rise of The Empress to title contention.
Erick Rowan vs. Local Competitor
Kyle Roberts tried to sneak a peek into the cage Erick Rowan brings to the ring, but this only angered The Big Red Wood. Rowan planted the local competitor with the Iron Claw for the win.
Result
Rowan def. local competitor by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
On a night already overflowing with squash matches, Rowan continues to be overused in this spot. WWE is building a mystery that will likely never go anywhere. Whatever is in that cage will not change anything in WWE.
Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens
Seth Rollins did his best to avoid Kevin Owens until he found an opening. The Prizefighter though kept finding his own counters to The Architect's best offense. He nearly took the victory with a pop-up powerbomb. KO even turned the Stomp into a stunner.
As both recovered from the stunner, Authors of Pain entered the ring and made a statement by laying out KO. It caused a disqualification as they threw Owens repeatedly into the steel post shoulder first. They did nothing to The Beastslayer afterward even as he goaded them into fighting him.
Rollins then showed his true colors as he planted KO with the Stomp. He hit a second for good measure.
Result
KO def. Rollins by disqualification.
Grade
B+
Analysis
KO and Rollins have often shown they have great chemistry together especially with Owens working as the fiery babyface. The Beastslayer seemed much more at home as the opportunistic heel, clearly talking a bigger game than he could deliver.
The ending was the final straw as Rollins showed he has return to the role of top heel. It will be interesting to see where he goes from here. The tease of pairing him with Authors of Pain is fascinating.