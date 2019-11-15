Bray Wyatt Feud Perfect Way to Make Daniel Bryan Relevant Again on WWE SmackDown

Photo via WWE.com

When The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacked Daniel Bryan last week on Friday Night SmackDown, the WWE Universe was shocked but genuinely happy the former leader of the Yes! movement would be involved in a top storyline again.

Wyatt is the most popular act with wrestling fans right now, blending together horror-movie quality props and character development not often seen in WWE. Add in a true commitment from the company to protect The Fiend and his Universal Championship, and Bryan is now involved in the most important storyline since he returned from retirement.

One of the reasons this angle is so intriguing is the fact that Wyatt is neither face nor heel, and Bryan is teetering on the edge as well. With Bryan conflicted about whether to embrace the Yes! movement again, his mind is susceptible to the games The Fiend will play.

Bryan is heading to the Firefly Funhouse.

Another important element to the storyline between Wyatt and Bryan is the involvement of Sami Zayn and his stable of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Zayn has been working to recruit Bryan, who remains conflicted about joining the heel trio.

After the attack by The Fiend, Bryan should understand that he can't beat the universal champion on his own, but he would have a chance to steal the title if he had Nakamura, Cesaro and Zayn as his backup.

Eventually, Bryan should realize the Yes! movement is the right way to go and shun Zayn and his crew, leading to several matches against Nakamura and Cesaro. When Bryan looks to be outnumbered, Wyatt should be the one to step in and save him.

Then, The Fiend and Bryan can fight one-on-one for the world title.

Add in the fact that wrestling fans will be able to see Bryan battle the likes of Nakamura and Cesaro, while also protecting Wyatt by not making him wrestle too much, and WWE Creative could still make The Fiend feel like an attraction and build to a huge matchup for Bryan.

By fighting in marquee matchups against some of the best in-ring performers in the business at the same time he is feuding the biggest star in wrestling today, Bryan would ascend back to the top of the card and once again prove why the Yes! movement helped changed the sport.

Win or lose in the eventual match against The Fiend, Bryan will return to mainstream relevance, which is a huge victory for everyone involved.

