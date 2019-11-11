Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny: 'Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving? We Are Not Worried'

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has said he and his team-mates are not worried by Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted against AC Milan.

The superstar was replaced by Paulo Dybala just 10 minutes into the second half on Sunday, prompting the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker to walk off the pitch and down the tunnel. Dybala went on to score Juve's only goal after 77 minutes to claim three points in Serie A.

It was the second consecutive game in which Ronaldo has been substituted by Maurizio Sarri, but Szczesny said the team are not worried by rumours the Portuguese could quit Turin.

Speaking to Tuttosport (h/t Football.London's Andy Ha), the stopper explained Ronaldo's reaction was understandable:

"Ronaldo leaving? We are not worried, when a player of this level is removed from the pitch it is normal to get angry. He is a great player, but in this period, he is not doing very well.

"I think it is normal for a champion to get a little angry when he leaves the field. He will return in better physical condition and, as he has always done, will make the difference in the phase decisive of the season.

"We all know the qualities and personality of Cristiano."

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Ronaldo joined the Old Lady at the start of last season and provided 27 goals and 10 assists in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.

The player's scoring ratio has remained strong during the current season. Six goals in 14 league and European matches have kept Ronaldo in Sarri's team.

However, Juve's dominance at the top of Serie A is being challenged by Inter Milan, and the two giants are separated by only a point at the top of the league.

At 34, Ronaldo is entering the twilight of his career, and his relationship with Sarri will be vital while considering his future.

The player remains one of the biggest names in the sport, and he will want to be at the heart of any success for the club he represents.

Dybala is a world-class option for Sarri on the Juve bench. If the Argentina international can hit a rich vein of form, he could claim Ronaldo's starting berth in the weeks ahead.