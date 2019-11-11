Raptors' Kyle Lowry on 'Amazing' Load Management: 'Helped Me Win a Championship'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Kyle Lowry #7 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors are photographed with the Championship Trophies on the team bus during the Toronto Raptors Championship Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Turenne/Getty Images

There's been a lot of debate this season over load management in the NBA, but count Kyle Lowry as a fan. 

"Load management is an amazing thing. I believe in it," the Toronto Raptors star told Rachel Nichols on ESPN's The Jump. "Helped me win a championship." 

The question came up because Lowry had been playing more than ever to start the year with an average of 39 minutes per game in his first seven appearances before suffering a fractured thumb in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans

Despite being 33 years old in his 12th NBA season, the point guard is still willing to play as much as needed.

Of course, he saw first hand the benefits of load management last season when Kawhi Leonard was held to 60 games during the regular season. He was fresh for the playoffs, helping him carry the Raptors to an NBA title with 30.5 points per game.

Leonard has continued his load management this year with the Los Angeles Clippers, sitting out nationally televised games against the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks. This has generated plenty of criticism around the league, but it appears the team will continue the practice.

Though Lowry doesn't plan to sit out when he's healthy, he clearly won't complain about any strategy that helps win a championship.

Related

    Gordon Hayward Getting Hand Surgery

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gordon Hayward Getting Hand Surgery

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Siakam Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week 🙌

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Siakam Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week 🙌

    Toronto Raptors
    via Toronto Raptors

    Buzz: James Dolan 'Plotting' Another Pursuit of Raptors' Masai Ujiri

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Buzz: James Dolan 'Plotting' Another Pursuit of Raptors' Masai Ujiri

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks Angling to Fire Fizdale

    Knicks president Steve Mills is laying internal groundwork to fire David Fizdale

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks Angling to Fire Fizdale

    Adrian Wojnarowski
    via ESPN.com