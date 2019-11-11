Raptors' Kyle Lowry on 'Amazing' Load Management: 'Helped Me Win a Championship'

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

There's been a lot of debate this season over load management in the NBA, but count Kyle Lowry as a fan.

"Load management is an amazing thing. I believe in it," the Toronto Raptors star told Rachel Nichols on ESPN's The Jump. "Helped me win a championship."

The question came up because Lowry had been playing more than ever to start the year with an average of 39 minutes per game in his first seven appearances before suffering a fractured thumb in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite being 33 years old in his 12th NBA season, the point guard is still willing to play as much as needed.

Of course, he saw first hand the benefits of load management last season when Kawhi Leonard was held to 60 games during the regular season. He was fresh for the playoffs, helping him carry the Raptors to an NBA title with 30.5 points per game.

Leonard has continued his load management this year with the Los Angeles Clippers, sitting out nationally televised games against the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks. This has generated plenty of criticism around the league, but it appears the team will continue the practice.

Though Lowry doesn't plan to sit out when he's healthy, he clearly won't complain about any strategy that helps win a championship.