NFL Rumors: Ex-Bears RB Mike Davis Claimed off Waivers by Panthers

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers claimed veteran running back Mike Davis off waivers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Chicago Bears signed Davis to a two-year, $6 million deal in the offseason. He carried the ball 11 times for 25 yards and caught seven passes for 22 yards in seven games for Chicago before the team waived him Saturday.

The 26-year-old appeared to reference his move on Twitter:

Given how much the Bears offense as a whole has struggled, it's fair to wonder how much Davis' production was an indictment of him rather than his team. Chicago is 29th in adjusted line yards, per Football Outsiders, and averaging the sixth-fewest yards per carry (3.5).

As a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, Davis ran for 514 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

His arrival could signal a desire by the Panthers to lighten the load on Christian McCaffrey a bit. McCaffrey's 233 touches are second behind Dalvin Cook's 243.

At 5-4, Carolina is two games back of the first-place New Orleans Saints in the NFC South and 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the final wild-card spot.

McCaffrey is one of the team's most important players, and his performances down the final stretch will help determine whether the Panthers can claw their way into the postseason. Signing Davis in an attempt to stave off the general effects of fatigue for McCaffrey is sensible.