Christian Pulisic Out of USMNT Nations League Squad with Hip Injury

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

United States' Christian Pulisic in action against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer game Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Washington. The U.S. won 7-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Christian Pulisic will miss the United States' remaining CONCACAF Nations League matches against Canada and the Cayman Islands because of a hip injury. 

The Chelsea player suffered the injury during his club's 2-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and the USA were initially waiting to see if the forward would recover.

However, U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Monday the player will not be risked:

On Monday, the Stars and Stripes announced their squad for games against Canada on Nov. 15 and the Cayman Islands on Nov. 19.

The loss of Pulisic will be a bitter blow for the U.S. after the player's excellent form in England.

Pulisic scored Chelsea's second against Palace at Stamford Bridge but was immediately substituted after the goal with 11 minutes left to play.

The 21-year-old experienced a slow start to his career in west London after completing his move from Borussia Dortmund.

However, a stunning hat-trick during Chelsea's 4-2 win at Burnley proved the quality and potential Pulisic carries.

The attacker is expected to continue as a first-choice member of manager Frank Lampard's team. However, no time frame has been announced on his rehabilitation and return to action.

