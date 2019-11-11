Sin Cara Requests WWE Release, Says He's 'Stuck' and Isn't Valued

Credit: WWE.com

Sin Cara has requested his release from WWE, he announced Monday on Twitter.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity that I was given, however, I've come to the realization that I am stuck in a place where I have no value as an athlete, performer or entertainer," he wrote.

Sin Cara is the second wrestler in a month to ask for WWE to release him from his contract. Citing similar concerns over his lack of in-ring action, Mike Kanellis tweeted Oct. 14 he preferred a return to the independent circuit:

Sin Cara has recently been feuding with Andrade, falling short against the former NXT champion three straight times on Raw.

Like many other wrestlers on the roster, Sin Cara is effectively stuck in his current spot with little hope for a change. He has only been used sporadically on Raw and SmackDown, and his last televised victory was in October 2017, per the Internet Wrestling Database.

The act of publicly asking for a release doesn't guarantee WWE will grant his wish, though.

Kanellis remains signed, while Luke Harper is with the company as well despite requesting out of his contract in April. Harper has featured on WWE programming a little more frequently, however, after making his return at Clash of Champions in September.

Were WWE to move on from Sin Cara, it could pave the way for a third wrestler to inherit the gimmick. First appearing as Hunico in Florida Championship Wrestling, the current version of Sin Cara took over in 2014 after the company released the original masked star.