Dwayne Haskins Named Redskins' Starting QB for Remainder of Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
John Munson/Associated Press

Washington Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan announced Monday he will stick with Dwayne Haskins as the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the 2019 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The rookie made his first start in Week 9, a 24-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but will get a chance to prove himself over the final seven games of the regular season with the Redskins currently 1-8. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

