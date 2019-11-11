Knicks Rumors: James Dolan 'Plotting' Another Pursuit of Raptors' Masai Ujiri

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

After another dreadful start to a season, the New York Knicks have reportedly targeted Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri as someone who can turn things around.

According to Frank Isola of The Athletic, owner James Dolan is "plotting to take another run" at Ujiri, even if it takes "Phil Jackson-type money" to lure him away from the reigning NBA champions.

The Knicks are 2-8 to begin the 2019-20 campaign, and Isola reported "time may be running out" for current Knicks president Steve Mills.

Ujiri is one of the most proven executives in the NBA, winning Executive of the Year in 2013 before transforming the Raptors into a contender and eventually a champion last season.

The Knicks first targeted him in 2017 as a replacement for Phil Jackson, with sources saying the team was "confident" they would land him, according to Bruce Arthur of The Star.

New York eventually settled on Mills as president with Scott Perry working as the team's general manager.

The Washington Wizards also attempted to steal Ujiri from the Raptors this past offseason but were unsuccessful as the 49-year-old recommitted himself to his current organization.

"For me it's always been about Toronto," he said in June, per TSN. "I love it here. My family loves it here. My wife loves it here, which is important. My kids are Canadian. I want to win more... In my mind, I'm here."

This could make it difficult for the Knicks to change his mind, but there is a lot of interest from the team's side. Not only has he already built a championship team in Toronto, Isola noted Ujiri could "put the Knicks in play for Giannis Antetokounmpo."

After failing to land any of the biggest names on the free-agent market this past offseason, Dolan could do whatever it takes to get an executive who can see better results going forward.