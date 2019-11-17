Way-Too-Early WWE Royal Rumble Match Picks Before 2019 Survivor Series

Way-Too-Early WWE Royal Rumble Match Picks Before 2019 Survivor SeriesNovember 17, 2019
WWE Survivor Series is almost here, which means the 2020 Royal Rumble is just around the corner.
Before we know it, all the Superstars on Raw and SmackDown will be vying for the competitive edge to outlast 29 other men and women in order to win a title shot for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.
2019's roller coaster ride has proven how plans are always subject to change, even a month ahead of the biggest show of the year. But there has to be at least a general game plan in motion for who will win the Royal Rumble and fight for the titles at WrestleMania, right?
We can at least hope that's the case and with the way the rosters have shaped up after the WWE Draft and the current lineup of champions and storylines, we might just know who is in line to win the massive battle royal in January.
Let's take a look at some very early predictions for the winners of the two Royal Rumble matches coming in 2020.
A Look at the Current Champions
Before addressing the possible winners of the Royal Rumble matches, it's important to figure out what the end game will be.
Unless something strange happens, both the men's and women's matches should have the No. 1 contender position on the line, with the winner able to choose either Raw or SmackDown's title. Sometimes, WWE lets people go to the opposite brand, although other times, they've been locked to their roster.
At the moment, Raw's champions are Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch, while SmackDown has "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Bayley on top.
There is always a chance any or all of those championships change hands over the next few months, but given their popularity, it's doubtful.
If any lose their titles, it will probably be Bayley. The others seem to be bigger projects with more popularity, while Bayley has Superstars like Sasha Banks who are on her same level, if not higher.
For now, though, let's assume all the champions keep their titles heading into WrestleMania and judge the possible Royal Rumble winners based off that trajectory.
Honorable Mentions: Women's Picks
At face value, there aren't any standout huge matches in the women's division for either side that feel like a must like last year's Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch setup.
Lynch is unequivocally the main attraction with no hot contenders on Raw that can step up and make waves as far as media coverage and buzz.
Natalya already had her shot at SummerSlam and nobody would really consider her to have a chance to beat Lynch at WrestleMania. Flair has wrestled Lynch well past the point of anyone caring to see it again.
Still, they're the best honorable mentions to challenge for the Raw Women's Championship.
When it comes to Bayley, the four runner-ups would be Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks.
None seem particularly likely, nor do any of those matches scream "must-see." The best option of the bunch is Banks vs. Bayley, but if both stay firm heels and best friends, there's no way that match happens.
Honorable Mentions: Men's Picks
Assuming Brock Lesnar is still WWE champion by WrestleMania, he will need a big name to face. He's only ever fought major opponents like Kurt Angle, Undertaker, Goldberg, Triple H and The Shield.
It's doubtful in 2020, he'd be paired up with Ricochet, for instance, no matter how talented the high-flyer is.
It's even a stretch to imagine more likely options such as Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, as they're both heels and it would throw off The Beast Incarnate's dynamic as the ultimate villain.
A rematch with Seth Rollins would be groan-inducing and his feud with Rey Mysterio can't possibly last that long, which only really leaves Kevin Owens or Cain Velasquez and neither are a certainty.
If Bray Wyatt holds the Universal Championship that long, his only options are Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.
As it seems Wyatt vs. Bryan will already happen at Survivor Series and the plan appeared to be The Miz in that position until the travel nightmare from Saudi Arabia pushed MizTV off the table, it's hard to think either will be coming back around to win the Royal Rumble to have that match.
With regards to Strowman, he's sadly been the perpetual bridesmaid and never the bride. The Monster Among Men continually gets title shots he fails to win and none of them are ever at WrestleMania. There's no reason to believe things will change and he'll fair better this year, but at least he has a better shot than most on SmackDown.
Women's Pick: Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler
With no clear-cut Superstars just waiting for their inevitable match, WWE has to look outside the current rosters to find worthy challengers for Lynch and Bayley.
If all hands are on deck, the biggest name possible is undoubtedly Ronda Rousey.
A rematch against Lynch would be the easiest setup for WWE to do, as the foundation for the feud is already done from the last event. All that would need to happen is to remind everyone what happened—as if anyone's forgotten—and pick up where everyone left off.
By some chance, if Rousey is unable to perform, the backup plan could be Shayna Baszler, as she would have the next biggest crossover appeal due to her MMA background.
All she would have to do is vacate the NXT Women's Championship and win the Royal Rumble in order to jump ship to the main roster.
The Survivor Series match with Baszler, Bayley and Lynch could even be a test run to see which one of the two she works the best with in preparation for WrestleMania, or set up the return of Rousey to help Baszler win and get the ball rolling for Royal Rumble.
Stranger things than both picks could happen, but the simpler of the two is Rousey and that's the Superstar everyone should put their money on.
Men's Pick: Roman Reigns
Although last year's WrestleMania was a change of pace, Roman Reigns main-evented the previous four years in a row. This year, things could revert back to the status quo with Reigns on top again.
From the start of SmackDown going to Fox, it seems like no one Superstar has been more heavily featured in the promotional material than Reigns. He's the final person on the intro every week despite how Kofi Kingston, Brock Lesnar and The Fiend have been the only champions.
Although Wyatt is very popular with the audience and getting cheered, WWE has notoriously been out of touch with how to book Reigns and often put him in positions where he'll be booed. It's not at all a stretch to imagine that is the plan for WrestleMania.
Wyatt vs. Reigns is the biggest match in terms of star power and it's easier to pick The Big Dog getting that top spot again than assuming someone like Strowman will finally reach that level instead, after having so many failed attempts to win a world title.
Whether all that works and WWE gets the storyline it wants of a babyface Reigns as a source of positivity taking down the evil Wyatt on the grandest stage of them all will be interesting to see. There's just as much of a chance this sets Reigns back to where he was the past few years, being booed out of buildings.
In any fashion, watch out for Reigns to be the chosen one yet again, winning his second Royal Rumble in January.
