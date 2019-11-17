Way-Too-Early WWE Royal Rumble Match Picks Before 2019 Survivor Series

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series is almost here, which means the 2020 Royal Rumble is just around the corner.

Before we know it, all the Superstars on Raw and SmackDown will be vying for the competitive edge to outlast 29 other men and women in order to win a title shot for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.

2019's roller coaster ride has proven how plans are always subject to change, even a month ahead of the biggest show of the year. But there has to be at least a general game plan in motion for who will win the Royal Rumble and fight for the titles at WrestleMania, right?

We can at least hope that's the case and with the way the rosters have shaped up after the WWE Draft and the current lineup of champions and storylines, we might just know who is in line to win the massive battle royal in January.

Let's take a look at some very early predictions for the winners of the two Royal Rumble matches coming in 2020.