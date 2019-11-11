Daniel James 'Used To' Hard Tackles from Defenders; Talks Manchester United Form

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United winger Daniel James has said he is not concerned about the rough challenges he's been on the end of as of late because he's "used to" them.

James arrived at the Red Devils in the summer transfer window from Swansea City and has taken to Premier League football quickly. The 22-year-old has started 11 of 12 games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team in the top flight, notching three assists and two goals.

The Welshman starred in the team's 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday and was on the end of a number of heavy hits from the opposition. Afterwards, James said he's familiar with this type of treatment, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian:

"I've been used to it. Last season in the Championship [with Swansea] I had a lot of hits. If a defender hits you and you stay down he might think he's got the better of you, so to get up and keep going is important.

"I've always had it [this mentality]. It's important to keep getting back up. It's part of the game. If I can get forward and win free-kicks high up then it's good."

Per Jackson, James earned the free-kick that led to United's second goal of the day and was also felled by Dan Burn, who was booked for his challenge.

After the game, Brighton boss Graham Potter, who worked with James at Swansea last season, praised the youngster:

Football writer Liam Canning is excited by the potential the winger has shown so far for the Red Devils:

Although he didn't get on the scoresheet nor notch an assist on Sunday, the winger was a constant threat on the right flank with his searing speed and quick feet.

James should have had an assist in the second period, when he danced past a couple of Brighton defenders to put one on a plate for Marcus Rashford. However, the United forward somehow failed to convert, much to the frustration of those associated with the Red Devils, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

The win for United was their fifth in six games, as the team continued their recent recovery after a disappointing start to the season.

"We're really enjoying our football at the minute," James said on his attacking link with Rashford and Anthony Martial. "Maybe it's taken a few weeks to mould but we've all got that connection together and it's important."

Football writer Chris Winterburn said he thinks there are plenty of reasons for the team to be positive going into the current international break:

Few would have anticipated James being such a permanent fixture in the team so soon after his move to United.

However, his terrifying speed, composure in dangerous areas and determination have endeared him to the supporters quickly. The more his reputation continues to grow, the more likely it is he'll be targeted by defenders, although based on his approach so far that's unlikely to have a negative impact on James.