Mason Mount Talks Frank Lampard and Chelsea's Premier League Ambitions

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mason Mount has said the arrival of Frank Lampard at Chelsea and the togetherness of their young squad are the reasons behind the club's excellent form.

The Blues have won six consecutive Premier League games, propelling the Stamford Bridge outfit up to third above champions Manchester City.

Mount featured at Derby County on loan from Chelsea under Lampard last season, and the 20-year-old has been an elite performer since returning to his parent club.

According to FourFourTwo, Mount said the Blues legend has promoted a family atmosphere at the Bridge, and the Chelsea squad have responded to opportunity when it has come:

"With all of us young boys, he [Lampard] has given us the chance to step up and prove that we are ready. To me, Tammy [Abraham], Fikayo [Tomori], Reece [James], you’re not given it, you have to show you’re ready. When the day comes that you’re given the chance to play at Stamford Bridge, you have to show you’re ready to step up."

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Lampard has been forced to develop a youthful squad after Chelsea were handed a transfer ban until Feb. 2020.

Mount and Abraham have been trusted to carry the weight of expectations, with signings unable to arrive in west London.

The midfielder credited Lampard for the environment he's created, allowing Chelsea's youngsters to flourish in the first team as they climb the table:

"At the start of the season we knew what we had in the squad. We knew the quality. We knew the young players coming through would make the step up.

"It starts from when the gaffer first came in. He set goals to be at the top of the league. We knew what we wanted from him. We wanted to be at the top of the league, to be in contention, because we knew what qualities we had in the squad.

"We knew that because of the transfer ban the pressure would be off us a bit. So we decided to go at it full hit and see where we go."

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Mount's performances have seen him burst into the England squad, and he's just at the start of what he could become in terms of his development.

The forward has scored four goals in 12 Premier League appearances and has been selected to start more games than big-money arrival Christian Pulisic.

Lampard has breathed life into the club. Chelsea have bought their way out of trouble in previous years, but the recent success with youth at the core could force a change in their long-term strategy and philosophy.

The Blues are significantly outperforming Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the top four. Lampard has developed an exciting mindset among his hungry players.

Chelsea have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 games in all competitions, and Lampard will be confident this is just the beginning of a successful era as Blues coach.