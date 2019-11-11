Falcons Rumors: TE Austin Hooper to 'Miss Some Time' with Knee Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper will undergo an MRI after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints and is expected to "miss some time."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the MRI will determine how long Hooper is out of the lineup. Hooper was limited to four receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown in the 26-9 win, by far his worst numbers of a breakout season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

