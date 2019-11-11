Illawarra Hawks Reject Rumors LaMelo Ball Could Depart Team Midseason

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Illawarra Hawks coach Matt Flinn denied speculation that LaMelo Ball could leave the team early to the United States, saying he expects the star guard to play the entire season in the NBL.

"As far as I'm concerned, he's contracted for the season, and he's buying in like every other player we've got," Flinn told reporters Saturday. "I hear speculation, but we just treat it day by day. You saw a guy tonight who is really invested in his team, and if you go down and sit in the locker room, you'll see a kid who is really invested in his teammates."

Flinn's comments came after Ball had 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds while leading the Hawks to a 101-91 win over the Cairns Taipans. While Ball has been sensational during his run with the NBL, it was just Illawarra's second win of the season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.