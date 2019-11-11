WWE Raw Preview: March to Survivor Series Continues, More for November 11

Credit: WWE.com

As brand warfare engulfs WWE, Raw hits the USA Network airwaves Monday night with a show taped last Friday in Manchester, England.

The march to Survivor Series figures to dominate the broadcast as Seth Rollins names the Superstars who will fill out Team Raw and Becky Lynch addresses her upcoming showdown with NXT's Shayna Baszler and SmackDown's Bayley.

What else can fans expect from the show?

Non-Spoiler Match Lineup

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors

Sin Cara vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE 24/7 Championship Match: R-Truth vs. Sunil and Samir Singh

24/7 Championship Match: R-Truth vs. and Singh Cedric Alexander vs. Andrade

Erick Rowan in action

Non-Title Match: The Viking Raiders vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet and Randy Orton vs. The O.C

The Build to Survivor Series Continues

Recent episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT have been plagued with invaders from other brands looking to build momentum for their respective teams. That should continue Monday night, with members of NXT's UK show appearing.

We saw Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner attack Heavy Machinery on Friday's SmackDown and a second appearance by Imperium is not at all out of the question. Former NXT: UK tag team champions Andrews and Webster are already slated to face Raw tag champions The Viking Raiders.

Throw in NXT women's champion Baszler, who we know is in the country by way of her sneak attack on Bayley from the same episode of SmackDown, and you have the potential for another invasion-heavy show that continues the build to a much-anticipated Survivor Series pay-per-view extravaganza.

Lana's Big Announcement

As the soap opera storyline between Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana continues, The Ravishing Russian will have a blockbuster announcement that affects the lives of all three moving forward.

It is easy to speculate what it may be given Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman's creative tendencies. With that said, the program has received mostly negative feedback from fans and critics who have bashed it as silly, ridiculous and dated.

Whatever the announcement is, it will ensure the absurdity of it all will continue far beyond Monday's show, perhaps culminating on November 24 at the pay-per-view event.

Becky Lynch Addresses Her Survivor Series Showdown

The Man will kick off Raw, addressing her Triple Threat match against Baszler and Bayley at Survivor Series.

The Raw women's champion joined Baszler for an intense, though incredibly effective sit-down promo that made fans want to see the two most badass women in WWE square off.

With Lynch also slated to team with Charlotte Flair to battle The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championships, do not be surprised if The Queen of Spades makes her presence felt just three days after attacking Bayley on SmackDown.