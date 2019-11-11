Taison Talks Tears of 'Helplessness' for Red Card After Alleged Racial Abuse

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Taison took to Instagram to describe his "helplessness" after he was sent off for reacting to alleged racial abuse from Dynamo Kiev fans on Sunday.

The Brazilian was shown a red card in the 82nd minute of Shakhtar's 1-0 win after he gave the crowd the finger before he kicked the ball into the stands, akin to Brescia striker Mario Balotelli's reaction when he was racially abused by Hellas Verona supporters the previous weekend.

Taison and team-mate Dentinho were in tears as the referee brought the players off the pitch. The former, who was consoled by Dynamo players as he walked off, was sent off five minutes later.

The 31-year-old wrote on Instagram (h/t BBC Sport) after the match:

"I will never shut up in such an inhuman and despicable act. My tears were of indignation, repudiation and helplessness, helplessness that I could do nothing at that moment!

"But we are taught early on to be strong and to fight! Fight for our rights and for equality!

"My role is to fight, to beat my chest, to lift my head and keep fighting always.

"In a racist society, it is not enough not to be racist; we must be anti-racist! Football needs more respect; the world needs more respect!"

Per BBC Sport, Shakhtar said Dynamo supporters were twice warned about their behaviour after directing abuse at both Taison and Dentinho.

Shakhtar offered a message of support to both players on Twitter:

So too did manager Luis Castro in his post-match press conference:

Several of the pair's compatriots, including Neymar, Douglas Costa, Fernandinho and Bernard, also sent their support:

According to BBC Sport, winger Bernard—who joined Everton from Shakhtar last year—described Ukraine as a "very backward country."

In a statement on their official website (h/t BBC Sport), Dynamo said they will assist authorities with any investigation into the incident and will sanction anyone guilty of racism, though they also added the "predetermined guilt" of their supporters to be "hasty."

In March, Chelsea complained to UEFA after some Dynamo fans allegedly subjected Callum Hudson-Odoi to monkey chants, but no disciplinary action was taken despite UEFA launching an investigation into the matter.

Shakhtar were hit with a partial stadium ban for racist behaviour by their supporters in a UEFA Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in February.

Sunday's win sent Shakhtar 12 points clear at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League and 13 points above Dynamo Kiev.