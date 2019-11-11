Juan Cuadrado 'Very Close' to New Juventus Deal, Says Fabio Paratici

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juan Cuadrado is on the verge of signing a new contract at Juventus, according to club sporting director Fabio Paratici.

After Juve returned to the top of Serie A with a 1-0 home win over AC Milan on Sunday, Paratici hinted the Colombian will soon commit to the club, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia): "It's not completed yet, but we are very close."

Cuadrado, 31, has been a key player for Juve so far in 2019-20.

Under new manager Maurizio Sarri, he has played in 11 of the Old Lady's 12 Serie A games this term, mainly operating as a right-back. He only made 18 league appearances in all of last season.

His current contract expires at the end of this term, and Juve are clearly eager to ensure they retain his services beyond next summer.

Given Sarri has made Cuadrado a key part of his first team, it would be a huge blow were he to leave for free next year.

Sarri has made an excellent start to his career as Juve boss since taking over from Massimiliano Allegri in the summer after a season in charge at Chelsea:

Sunday's win over Milan was ugly, but it put them back one point ahead of Antonio Conte's Inter Milan:

Sarri also made a big call in replacing Cristiano Ronaldo with Paulo Dybala in the 55th minute, and the Argentinian scored the winner 13 minutes from time:

Cuadrado was again key as he completed 90 minutes for the third Serie A game running.

Juve are back in action in the Italian top flight on November 23, when they visit Atalanta after the international break.