Josep Maria Bartomeu Says Lionel Messi Could Be with Barcelona for 5 More Years

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has suggested Lionel Messi could still be at the club in five years' time.

Messi's contract at the Camp Nou expires in 2021, but Bartomeu said he expects all parties will want to "extend this contract indefinitely," per the Associated Press (h/t Sky Sports' Blake Welton).

He added:

"Ultimately it is [Messi] who must decide. He has earned the right to decide when he will stop playing football. But like he said a few weeks ago, he wants to finish his playing career at Barcelona.

"Over the next two or three seasons our leader will continue to be Leo Messi. There's no doubt that he is still young, still strong. He is still ambitious.

"So Leo Messi will still play with us for the next two, three, four or five years. I have no doubts about that."

In October, Messi said that while playing for boyhood club Newell's Old Boys has been a dream of his, it is becoming increasingly likely that he'll retire at Barcelona.

He's the Catalan giants' all-time record goalscorer, with 612 goals in 698 games. That also puts him second behind only Xavi Hernandez's 769 appearances for the club.

Messi has been a little more susceptible to injuries in recent years, but he's otherwise showing little sign of slowing down.

The 32-year-old has missed five matches through injury this season, but in his 11 appearances he's racked up nine goals and five assists in all competitions.

He netted a hat-trick, comprised of a penalty and two free-kicks, in a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday:

It was the 52nd hat-trick of his career and 34th in La Liga:

The free-kicks also took his career tally to 52. While he's still some way off Juninho Pernambucano's record of 77, the Argentinian was only on 40 in April last year, so at his current rate he has a chance of matching the Brazilian.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde conceded the team are reliant on the forward:

Despite his absences, Messi is already the club's top scorer for the season, as he is virtually every year.

He's their chief playmaker, too, so his eventual departure will hit Barcelona doubly hard.

Staying for another five years would help ease that transition for the club, even if and when he begins to decline with age.