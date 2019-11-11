Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Lead Is 'Crazy,' but Title Is Won in May, Not November

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that while it's "crazy" his side have a nine-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League title race, he's taking nothing for granted this early in the season.

Liverpool beat City 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday to consolidate their position atop the table, and Klopp discussed their situation in his post-match press conference.

Per ESPN FC's Melissa Reddy, the manager said some believe Liverpool "can only lose" the title from this point, but he suggested "that's a very negative" way of looking at the situation.

He continued:

"You can see it like this, but we don't care. I promise you we don't care.

"We were today completely focused on this game and not the situation in the table or whatever, how many points we are ahead of City. That's crazy.

"Nine points, you cannot imagine that something like this happens, but it is not important because who wants to be first in early November?

"We want to be first in May and not only in November."

The coach added his side aren't yet feeling the pressure of the situation, and that it's to be expected that they'll drop points as there's still "a long way to go."

The Reds won on Sunday courtesy of goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, while Bernardo Silva replied for the visitors.

Liverpool's nearest rivals in the Premier League are now Leicester City and Chelsea, who are eight points behind.

The Reds have dropped points just once in 12 matches this season, their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones is confident Liverpool will win the title at a canter this season:

Liverpool came close to ending their 30-year wait for a 19th top-division title last season as they racked up a remarkable 97 points, but City finished the campaign on 98.

The Merseyside outfit had a considerable lead over the Sky Blues in that campaign, too, as sports writer and broadcaster Ryan Bailey pointed out:

There are still 26 matches to be played, including Liverpool's trip to face City at the Etihad Stadium, so Pep Guardiola's side have plenty of time yet to reel in Klopp's men.



Despite being a point behind Leicester and Chelsea, Man City still seem to be the most realistic rivals to Liverpool's title challenge given they've racked up 198 points in the last two campaigns.

However, City have already lost three times this season, having tasted defeat just four times last term.

Barring an incredible collapse from Liverpool, the Sky Blues will need to be almost flawless for the remainder of the campaign. Given how they've performed thus far, that looks beyond them.