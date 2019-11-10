Maple Leafs Star Mitch Marner out at Least 4 Weeks After Suffering Ankle Injury

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without some of their offensive firepower for a significant amount of time.

The Maple Leafs announced forward Mitch Marner will miss at least four weeks after suffering an ankle injury during Saturday's shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. He underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed the extent of the damage, and he will be reassessed in a minimum of four weeks.

This is a disappointing setback considering the 22-year-old is coming off a career season and has been durable throughout his time in the league.

Toronto selected him in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft, and he appeared in 77 games as a rookie in 2016-17 and all 82 games in each of the last two seasons. He finished the 2018-19 campaign with a career-best 94 points on 68 assists and 26 goals.

He also posted a plus-minus of plus-22.

Marner wasted little time making an impact this season with 18 points in the first 18 games. He has been a bright spot for a Maple Leafs team that has been somewhat inconsistent at 9-6-4 this season, and it will be up to marquee playmakers such as Auston Matthews and John Tavares to carry the offense until he is ready to return.