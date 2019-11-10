Maple Leafs Star Mitch Marner out at Least 4 Weeks After Suffering Ankle Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 7: Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs turns with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on November 7, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without some of their offensive firepower for a significant amount of time.

The Maple Leafs announced forward Mitch Marner will miss at least four weeks after suffering an ankle injury during Saturday's shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. He underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed the extent of the damage, and he will be reassessed in a minimum of four weeks.

This is a disappointing setback considering the 22-year-old is coming off a career season and has been durable throughout his time in the league.

Toronto selected him in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft, and he appeared in 77 games as a rookie in 2016-17 and all 82 games in each of the last two seasons. He finished the 2018-19 campaign with a career-best 94 points on 68 assists and 26 goals.

He also posted a plus-minus of plus-22.

Marner wasted little time making an impact this season with 18 points in the first 18 games. He has been a bright spot for a Maple Leafs team that has been somewhat inconsistent at 9-6-4 this season, and it will be up to marquee playmakers such as Auston Matthews and John Tavares to carry the offense until he is ready to return.

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Kane, Lehner lead fast-starting Blackhawks past Maple Leafs

    Toronto Maple Leafs logo
    Toronto Maple Leafs

    Kane, Lehner lead fast-starting Blackhawks past Maple Leafs

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Mike Babcock Post Game, Blackhawks 5 vs. Leafs 4: “I thought [Matthews & Nylander] were dominant”

    Toronto Maple Leafs logo
    Toronto Maple Leafs

    Mike Babcock Post Game, Blackhawks 5 vs. Leafs 4: “I thought [Matthews & Nylander] were dominant”

    MLHS Staff
    via Maple Leafs Hotstove

    Marner out for at least a month with ankle injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs logo
    Toronto Maple Leafs

    Marner out for at least a month with ankle injury

    Scott Maxwell
    via TheLeafsNation

    Leafs’ Mitch Marner Sidelined Minimum of 4 Weeks with Ankle Injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs logo
    Toronto Maple Leafs

    Leafs’ Mitch Marner Sidelined Minimum of 4 Weeks with Ankle Injury

    The Canadian Press
    via The Hockey Writers