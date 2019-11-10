Cassius Winston Plans to Play vs. Binghamton After Death of Brother Zachary

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston plans to play Sunday's game against Binghamton after the death of his younger brother, Zachary.

Winston warmed up prior to the contest:

"We're gonna play with a broken heart," head coach Tom Izzo said, per Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News.

Kyle Austin of MLive reported Zachary Winston, who was a player on the Albion College men's basketball team, died Saturday night at 19 years old after he was hit by a train.

Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp said police believe Winston intentionally stepped in front of the train following an investigation.

"Their pain over the sudden loss of Zachary is unimaginable," Izzo said. "It's impossible to find the right words in this moment, other than to say that we will support the family in whatever way they need."

Cassius Winston's other younger brother, Khy, is a freshman on Albion's basketball team.

Cassius Winston returned to the Spartans as the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and a primary reason they were ranked No. 1 in the country upon the start of the season. They are 0-1 on the campaign following an opening loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

