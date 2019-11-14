Jaylen Samuels, Trey Edmunds' Fantasy Outlook After James Conner's Injury

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is dealing with a shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, meaning that Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds are next in line on the depth chart.

And fantasy football players are likely questioning which back has the higher upside in his stead. Let's break it down.

One good way to analyze this situation would be to look back at Week 9 when Conner also missed time. Here's what that looked like.

Samuels: Eight carries for 10 yards; 13 receptions for 73 yards.

Trey Edmunds: 12 carries for 73 yards.

Samuels can clearly make an impact in the passing game. That gives him a lot of additional value, especially in point-per-reception (PPR) formats. He has 16 receptions while starting the past two games, piling up 84 receiving yards in the process.

Lock in Samuels as a low-end RB2 in all formats. If he's available in your league, he's your top priority.

As for Edmunds, he should get some run with rookie Benny Snell Jr. dealing with a knee injury. He showed off some upside in Week 9 when he had 12 touches for 87 yards.

Yes, Samuels is the safer choice for fantasy players giving his past performances and his ability to make plays in the passing game. Edmunds is more of a high-risk desperation play for your flex if you find yourself in dire straits.

Edmunds may be worth rostering as a handcuff going forward, especially if Conner's injury woes persist. But Samuels is the player you'll want to prioritize.