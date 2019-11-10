Cassius Winston's Brother Zachary Dies at Age 19 After Being Hit by Train

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Albion College basketball player Zachary Winston died Saturday night after being hit by a train, according to Kyle Austin of MLive.com.

Winston is the younger brother of Michigan State star Cassius Winston.

Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp said the police believe the 19-year-old stepped in front of the train intentionally.

"Last night, our family lost a student. And as families do in difficult times, we must come together to mourn and to embrace one another. We have been in close contact with the student’s family and are doing everything we can to support them," Albion College President Mauri Ditzler said in a statement.

The sophomore averaged 2.6 points per game last season in 28 appearances for the Division III school.

The youngest of three brothers, Khy, is a freshman on the same team.

Cassius is the oldest brother and the most well-known nationally as a key player for one of the biggest programs in college basketball. The guard was a consensus All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year last season and returned for his senior year to a squad that entered the year as the No. 1 team in the country.

He was the only consensus selection to the preseason All-American team this season.