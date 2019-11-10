Report: Dak Prescott, Cowboys 'Didn't Make Any Progress' on Contract During Bye

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to use the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott after failing to make progress on a contract extension during the bye week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported a source saying "nothing [is] going on" in negotiations.

Prescott got off to an MVP-caliber start to the 2019 season before fading of late. He's thrown for 2,380 yards and 15 touchdowns against eight interceptions overall but has thrown for six touchdowns against as many picks over his last five contests.

Prescott admitted this week the reason no contract has been completed is he's betting on himself to perform at a level high enough the Cowboys match his asking price. He said the negotiations have not had any impact on his play.

“It’s about why I play this game,” Prescott told reporters of the contract. “It’s going to be great when it happens but it has no motivation or reason why I play this game. I played three seasons without a contract. So its super easy to play now. It’s going to happen at some point. It doesn’t mean anything to how I take care of today or tomorrow. When it gets done, it gets done.”

The Cowboys have long maintained they plan to give Prescott a long-term contract. Franchising him will allow them an exclusive negotiation window until July; if the two sides cannot get a new deal done by then, he'll have to play out the 2020 campaign on the tag. The projected franchise tag for a quarterback is $26.7 million.

The Cowboys are also yet to sign wideout Amari Cooper to a long-term extension, which means he could be headed for unrestricted free agency. Cooper is on pace for a 1,400-yard, 12-touchdown season, making him perhaps the most coveted free agent on the market. Prescott's position makes him the obvious priority, but Dallas is playing a dangerous game if the team allows Cooper to become a free agent.