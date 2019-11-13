Pros and Cons of NXT Stars Being Heavily Involved in WWE Survivor Series Build

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time ever, this year's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will pit Raw, SmackDown and NXT against each other, and so far, the build has benefited from having the black-and-gold brand involved.

As played out as the Raw vs. SmackDown storyline is, NXT brings a fresh feel to it. Never before have fans seen an NXT invasion play out on the main roster, and not only is it finally happening after all these years, it has been beautifully executed so far.

Two weeks remain until the anticipated event, and already the main matches have been set in stone for the card. In addition to the women's and tag team champions from each show colliding in Triple Threats, NXT's finest will face off with Raw and SmackDown Superstars in a three-way traditional tag team elimination match.

While the winning brand won't earn anything but bragging rights, it will be special to see the three brands interacting on as grand of a stage as Survivor Series. The annual event has needed an extra spark for some time now, and NXT could prove to be exactly what was needed.

However, there are drawbacks to the unprecedented angle, especially when it comes to how it will be blown off. Whether NXT will emerge from Survivor Series unscathed remains to be seen, but the weeks preceding the pay-per-view should continue to be exciting, if nothing else.

As Survivor Series quickly approaches, let's look at the pros and cons of NXT having a strong presence at the November classic and how it could pave the way for the brand being a staple at the show every year going forward.