Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United Were 'A Joy to Watch' Against Brighton

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the Red Devils were "a joy to watch" during Sunday's 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian told BBC Sport (h/t Tom Homewood at Yahoo Sport) that the margin of victory ought to have been bigger for his side after an impressive attacking display.

"We should have scored many more goals. It was an excellent performance from the lads, when you see them going forward it is a joy to watch. Anthony Martial did not get a goal but he was outstanding. Brandon Williams was excellent too, he has had some good games already and he seems he wants to be out there and enjoy himself."

The hosts took charge of the match with two goals in two minutes. Andreas Pereira opened the scoring on 17 minutes, and a Davy Propper own goal saw United double their lead.

Lewis Dunk pulled one back for Brighton in the second half, but Solskjaer's side hit back almost instantly with Marcus Rashford restoring their two-goal advantage, as shown by Sky Sports Premier League (UK only):

The England international now has six Premier League goals this season, while Anthony Martial was also bright and ended the game with two assists.

Statman Dave highlighted how effective the duo have been:

Summer signing Daniel James was another player to put in a lively display and earned comparisons with former Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis, per Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News:

Solskjaer also described the victory as Manchester United's best performance of the season:

The win moves Manchester United into seventh place in the table and continues the improved attacking form they displayed in the 4-0 UEFA Europa League victory over Partizan Belgrade last time out.

The results and the performances will breed optimism around Old Trafford that the team is finally moving in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season under Solskjaer.