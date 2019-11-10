Calum Chambers Says Arsenal Have 'Good Spirit,' Are 'All Together' After Loss

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers said the team are remaining positive despite their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

Goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison condemned the Gunners to their third Premier League defeat of the season.

Per Goal's Stephen Crawford, Chambers said that it was a "tough night" for the north London outfit but that he is confident of Arsenal improving their situation:

"We're all together. Everyone in that dressing room and at the club is all together.

"There is a good spirit in the dressing room, all the lads are together and we need to keep going, fighting and giving it all our all in every game and things will change. With the squad we’ve got and the amount of quality we have, we can turn things around."

He also urged his team-mates to "keep believing in the philosophy" set out by manager Unai Emery.

Both sides showed plenty of attacking intent at the King Power Stadium, but the final ball was often lacking.

The match needed a moment of quality to break the deadlock, and it was Leicester who ultimately provided it:

Maddison added a second several minutes later, and Arsenal struggled to threaten the Foxes in the closing stages despite chasing the game.

Goal's Charles Watts and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright called for Emery to be relieved of his duties following the defeat:

The Gunners are now winless in their last four Premier League games and have won just four of their 12 this season.

Opta statistician Orbinho put their struggles in perspective:

With Arsenal not playing again until November 23 due to the international break, it might not be a bad time to change the management so that any potential replacement has time to work with the players.

However, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the powers that be at the Emirates Stadium are firmly behind Emery and won't consider his position before the end of the season.

As such, it's important the squad stay positive as they attempt to turn things around.

Arsenal play Southampton and Norwich City, who occupy the bottom two spaces in the table, in their next two league games.

If the Gunners come through those unscathed, they will rebuild some momentum heading into the busy festive period.