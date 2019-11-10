Jeremy Lin Drops 27 Points as Beijing Ducks Defeat QingDao Eagles

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2019

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 06: Jeremy Lin #7 of Beijing Ducks in action during 2019/2020 CBA League - Beijing Ducks v Shandong West King at Beijing Wukesong Sport Arena on November 6, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Another game, another strong showing from Jeremy Lin.

The Beijing Ducks guard posted 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in Sunday's 115-104 win over the QingDao Eagles.

Lin, who has been the recipient of physical play from his opponents early in the Chinese Basketball Association season, did much of his scoring against QingDao from the charity stripe, finishing 11-of-13. He was less effective from beyond the arc, missing all three of his threes.

No matter. Lin has continued to carve up the CBA competition, and Beijing has gone 4-0 to start the season.

So far, so good for the former NBA player, who is looking like one of the CBA's early MVP candidates.

