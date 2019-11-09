Nate Diaz Dismisses Retirement Rumors Following Cryptic Instagram Post

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Nate Diaz won't go quietly into the night.

The 34-year-old MMA fighter denied he's contemplating retirement to ESPN's Ariel Helwani:

Diaz had posted to Instagram earlier this week with a vague caption (warning: NSFW language): "F--k a rematch this s--t was over before it started I'm goin out on tour Peace out fight game."

In a September interview released on Oct. 26, Diaz had told Helwani, "I'll fight forever." Between Diaz's comments from September and Saturday was his loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 on Nov. 2. The fight ended prematurely because of a doctor's stoppage in the third round as Diaz sported a gaping cut over his eyebrow. Masvidal had won each round.

Masvidal responded to Diaz's speculated retirement on Instagram. A photo of the two fighters from UFC 244 was accompanied by this caption: "Heard it might be true, if so it was fun sharing the cage with you. Whenever you get that itch again, let's run it back. I'm gonna go make this paper in the mean time."

Following the fight, UFC President Dana White told reporters that a rematch between Diaz and Masvidal "doesn't interest me right away."

Diaz holds a 21-12-0 overall record since his pro MMA debut in 2004.