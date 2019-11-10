AEW Full Gear 2019 Results: MJF Is the Best Heel in the Company, More Hot Takes

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW held its first pay-per-view since Dynamite launched on October 2. The event Saturday was called Full Gear, and it featured the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling having some of the wildest matches we have seen in the promotion.

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega tested the limits of what a major promotion could get away with in a hardcore-style match, MJF finally turned on Cody Rhodes after costing him the AEW World Championship, SoCal Uncensored retained the tag belts and Riho defeated Emi Sakura to retain the women's title.

The undercard matches featured Britt Baker defeating Bea Priestley, Proud and Powerful put down The Young Bucks, Shawn Spears beat Joey Janela with some help from Tully Blanchard, and Adam Page got a measure of revenge when he pinned Pac.

The action was great, but most fans were talking about some of the bloodier moments throughout the night, especially during Omega and Moxley's Lights Out match.

Let's look at a few hot takes beyond the finish of every match.