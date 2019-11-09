Sabrina Ionescu Leads Oregon to Historic Upset over Team USA in Exhibition

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 10, 2019

TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the Oregon Ducks drives to the basket against the Baylor Lady Bears during the first half in the semifinals of the 2019 NCAA Women's Final Four at Amalie Arena on April 05, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu is an amateur athlete in title only. 

The senior point guard led the No. 1 Oregon Ducks to a 93-86 victory over Team USA in their exhibition Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Ionescu led all scorers with 30 points, 20 of which came in the third quarter.  

It marked the first time a collegiate team had beaten Team USA in 20 years. 

The matchup's significance wasn't lost on Ionescu, who told OregonLive.com's James Crepea ahead of the game: "I'm 100 percent going to be starstruck especially when Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi come out on the floor. I'm going to be excited that I can share the same floor with them."

If Ionescu was intimidated, it didn't show:

Ionescu has already drawn heady comparisons. "She reminds me a lot of Sue Bird," WNBA 2014 No. 1 overall pick Chiney Ogwumike told Bleacher Report's Mirin Fader earlier this year. "Excellent feel for the game, plays her own tempo, and as a passer she has the That's So Raven ability to see the future."

Ionescu has been part of USA Basketball in the past. But before she tries to become a true staple both in the WNBA and internationally, she has intentions of leading the Ducks to the program's first national title.

The top team in the country officially tips off its 2019-20 campaign Monday against Northeastern.

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Women's college basketball: Scores, top 25 schedule, games to watch

    Women's College Basketball logo
    Women's College Basketball

    Women's college basketball: Scores, top 25 schedule, games to watch

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Tennessee at Notre Dame women’s basketball: Preview, how to watch

    Women's College Basketball logo
    Women's College Basketball

    Tennessee at Notre Dame women’s basketball: Preview, how to watch

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Dana Altman: "Boise is going to be dangerous"

    Oregon Ducks Basketball logo
    Oregon Ducks Basketball

    Dana Altman: "Boise is going to be dangerous"

    DuckTerritory
    via DuckTerritory

    Utah Beats Mississippi Valley State by 94 to Set D1 Record

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Utah Beats Mississippi Valley State by 94 to Set D1 Record

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report