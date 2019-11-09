Sabrina Ionescu Leads Oregon to Historic Upset over Team USA in Exhibition

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu is an amateur athlete in title only.

The senior point guard led the No. 1 Oregon Ducks to a 93-86 victory over Team USA in their exhibition Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Ionescu led all scorers with 30 points, 20 of which came in the third quarter.

It marked the first time a collegiate team had beaten Team USA in 20 years.

The matchup's significance wasn't lost on Ionescu, who told OregonLive.com's James Crepea ahead of the game: "I'm 100 percent going to be starstruck especially when Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi come out on the floor. I'm going to be excited that I can share the same floor with them."

If Ionescu was intimidated, it didn't show:

Ionescu has already drawn heady comparisons. "She reminds me a lot of Sue Bird," WNBA 2014 No. 1 overall pick Chiney Ogwumike told Bleacher Report's Mirin Fader earlier this year. "Excellent feel for the game, plays her own tempo, and as a passer she has the That's So Raven ability to see the future."

Ionescu has been part of USA Basketball in the past. But before she tries to become a true staple both in the WNBA and internationally, she has intentions of leading the Ducks to the program's first national title.

The top team in the country officially tips off its 2019-20 campaign Monday against Northeastern.