USA vs. Costa Rica Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Friendly

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States women's national team will play their 24th and final match of 2019 on Sunday when they take on Costa Rica at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The two sides will face off in new head coach Vlatko Andonovski's second game in charge.

Andonovski replaced Jill Ellis after she stepped down in October after five years. The world champions won his first game 3-2 when they took on Sweden on Thursday.

Date: Sunday, November 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, TUDN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN, Univision Now

The USA started 2019 with a 3-1 defeat to France, but with their victory over Sweden last time out, they've been unbeaten in the 22 games since.

In their 23 matches in 2019, they've netted an incredible 73 goals, their tally bolstered by their record-breaking 13-0 demolition of Thailand at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Against Sweden, Carli Lloyd scored twice either side of Christen Press' 50th international goal:

Julie Foudy, who earned 274 caps and won the World Cup twice with the USWNT, was impressed with Andonovski's management of the team against Sweden:

They'll be looking to add some more goals against Costa Rica, against whom they've won all 14 of their past meetings.

The United States have bagged 24 goals and conceded just twice in their last four games against Las Ticas, the most recent of which was a 4-0 win in 2016.

Costa Rica come into the game on the back of 2020 Olympic qualifying victories over Nicaragua and El Salvador in October, in which they scored seven unanswered goals.

Breaching USWNT's defence will be much tougher, though, even if the Americans did concede two quick-fire goals to Sweden.

The Swedes finished third at the World Cup, while Costa Rica did not even qualify, so their chances of making life difficult for the USA should be slim.