Look: Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters Re-Enact Manute Bol, Muggsy Bogues Picture

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Maine Red Claws teammates Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters recreated an iconic photo featuring the Washington Bullets' Manute Bol and Muggsy Bogues.

Here's a look at the 7'5'' Fall towering over the 5'10'' Waters:

Both players were offseason additions by the Boston Celtics. They selected Waters in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft and signed Fall as an undrafted free agent.

They'll each likely spend the 2019-20 campaign logging plenty of miles between the Celtics and the Red Claws, the team's G League affiliate, since they're on two-way contracts.

Bol (7'7'') and Bogues (5'3'') played together for one season (1987-88) with the Bullets.