Raptors' Serge Ibaka out Indefinitely After Suffering Sprained Ankle Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday that forward Serge Ibaka is out indefinitely with a sprained right ankle, according to Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

Ibaka suffered the injury during Toronto's 122-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse called the sprain "pretty bad" after the game.

Additionally, the Raptors announced that starting point guard Kyle Lowry will miss at least two weeks after suffering a fractured thumb in the same game.

The 30-year-old Ibaka is averaging 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 22.9 minutes per game over the course of eight contests this season. Although he hasn't made a start, Ibaka is a key contributor, as he is seventh on the team in minutes per game.

While Ibaka is out, Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam will continue to comprise the starting frontcourt for Toronto. In terms of who may be called upon to take on Ibaka's role, Chris Boucher is the top candidate.

Boucher is a 26-year-old third-year player who hasn't seen much action during his young NBA career. Boucher has appeared in just 35 regular-season games and owns career averages of 2.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.

In six games this season, Boucher is averaging 1.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 block in 6.0 minutes per contest. Although he hasn't played much, Boucher is fifth on the team with a player efficiency rating of 16.02 ahead of the likes of Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell and Gasol.

The 6'9" Boucher saw his most extensive playing time of the season Friday after Ibaka went out and finished with five points, eight rebounds and one block in 14 minutes.

Toronto's depth will be tested in a big way with both Ibaka and Lowry on the shelf, but since the Raptors are off to a strong start at 6-2, they have some leeway until their full rotation is restored.