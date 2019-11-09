Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Cruise to 4-0 Win over Eibar in La Liga

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid got back in the La Liga win column on Saturday, easily beating Eibar 4-0 on the road. Karim Benzema bagged a brace, while Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde also scored to take their side top of the league.

Zinedine Zidane's side played one of their best matches of the season, scoring three goals in the first 30 minutes. The defence and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did the rest, continuing their stellar play:

Los Blancos beat Galatasaray 6-0 in the UEFA Champions League in midweek but had struggled in La Liga coming into Saturday's match, with just one win in their last three tries.

Los Blancos carried on where they left off in midweek, getting forward early and often.

Benzema hit the post from an offside position just minutes into the contest, while Eden Hazard was a menace down the left wing.

Marko Dmitrovic had to make a great save to keep out Benzema after 10 minutes, but he was helpless seven minutes later when the ball fell kindly to Valverde, who calmly played in Benzema for the opener.

The 31-year-old former Lyon star is still playing at a high level, per sports writer Kiyan Sobhani:

A second goal followed just three minutes later, this time from the penalty spot. Hazard was tripped inside the box at the end of one of his weaving runs, and captain Ramos sent Dmitrovic the wrong way.

Hazard wanted another penalty just minutes later after contact with the goalkeeper but was denied. However, the referee did award a second penalty shortly before the half-hour mark, and this time it was Benzema who slotted it home.

Hazard continued to dazzle on the left wing, with one passage of play standing out, per AS' Robbie Dunne:

Eibar created almost no danger in the first half, although Courtois seemed relieved when a dangerous cross towards Takashi Inui was missed by everyone and narrowly went wide.

The second half delivered more of the same for Real, though, with Hazard's dribbling ability making for a nightmare day for the defenders.

Casemiro spent some time on the sidelines with a knock that appeared serious, but the Brazilian was able to continue eventually. His midfield partner Valverde got the fourth goal minutes after he came back on, taking a wonderful pass from Luka Modric and slotting the ball home.

Eibar increased the pressure in search of a consolation goal, while Real brought on Isco and Vinicius Jr., but Real saw out the final 20 minutes to secure the three points.

What's Next?

Real will host surging Real Sociedad on November 23 after the international break. Eibar will face Deportivo Alaves on the following day.