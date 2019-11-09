FA Cup 2019: 1st-Round Results, Scores, Schedule After Saturday's Fixtures

FA Cup 2019: 1st-Round Results, Scores, Schedule After Saturday's FixturesNovember 9, 2019
More than 20 first-round FA Cup fixtures took place on Saturday, with the likes of League One sides Sunderland, AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion all forced into replays.
The Black Cats were held by League One rivals Gillingham, while Wimbledon gave away a lead against Doncaster Rovers and Burton conceded a late equaliser against Salford City of League Two.
Here are the results from Saturday's FA Cup action:
Sunderland 1-1 Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Doncaster Rovers
Accrington Stanley 0-2 Crewe Alexandra
Blackpool 4-1 Morecambe
Bolton Wanderers 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
Cambridge United 1-1 Exeter City
Carshalton Athletic 1-4 Boston United
Cheltenham Town 1-1 Swindon Town
Colchester United 0- 2 Coventry City
Crawley Town 4-1 Scunthorpe United
Ebbsfleet United 2-3 Notts County
Forest Green Rovers 4-0 Billericay Town
Grimsby Town 1-1 Newport County AFC
Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City
Maidenhead United 1-3 Rotherham United
Maidstone Utd 1-0 Torquay United
Mansfield Town 1-0 Chorley
Milton Keynes Dons 0-1 Port Vale
Nantwich Town 0-1 AFC Fylde
Oxford City 1-5 Solihull Moors
Salford City 1-1 Burton Albion
Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Bradford City
Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough United
Stourbridge 2-2 Eastleigh
Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Walsall 2-2 Darlington
Yeovil Town vs. Hartlepool United (postponed)
Here's a look at Sunday and Monday's slate of fixtures:
Dover vs. Southend United
Barnet vs. Fleetwood Town
Bristol Rovers vs. Bromley
Chippenham Town vs. Northampton Town
Gateshead vs. Oldham Athletic
Leyton Orient vs. Maldon & Tiptree
Macclesfield Town vs. Kingstonian
Wrexham vs. Rochdale
York City vs. Altrincham
Hayes & Yeading vs. Oxford United
Harrogate Town vs. Portsmouth (Monday)
Sunderland could not get past Gillingham at home, with a blunder from goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin gifting the visitors an equaliser and setting up a replay.
Aiden McGeady opened the scoring after 15 minutes, but McLaughlin spilled a seemingly routine strike from Oliver Lee shortly after half-time, letting it roll into the net.
Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson was not satisfied with his team's performance:
Sunderland AFC @SunderlandAFC
“Sometimes you've got to roll your sleeves up and get through a period in the game and I don’t think we did that. “We’ve got another bite of the cherry, we’ve got to do it the hard way and make sure we’re resilient enough to get into round two.” 📺 https://t.co/LIJpWmU6jn https://t.co/OP1YFFZYKF
Wimbledon will also have to replay their first-round match against Doncaster Rovers after giving away a first-half lead of their own. Joe Pigott got the opener for the Dons, but Thomas Anderson tied things up shortly after the hour mark.
The match between Yeovil Town and Hartlepool United was postponed after a pitch inspection deemed the playing surface inadequate. Unfortunately for the visitors and their fans who made the long trip to Somerset, the decision wasn't made until 90 minutes before kick-off.
Caretaker manager Antony Sweeney did not let that dampen his spirits:
The day's strangest match played out in Accrington, where injuries to two officials resulted in a lengthy delay. Referee Neil Hair was the first to go down midway through the first half, and when one of his colleagues was also unable to continue, it presented a significant logistical problem.
Ultimately, the match continued with just a single assistant, and a coin toss determined which line he would run:
Charlie Kirk and Chris Porter got the goals for Crewe, while Mark Hughes was sent off for the hosts.
Ben Turner netted a last-minute winner for Notts County against Ebbsfleet United, capping off a spectacular 3-2 showpiece.
Gnabry Doubles Bayern's Lead 🎥
Serge Gnabry makes it Bayern 2-0 Dortmund after VAR controversy