FA Cup 2019: 1st-Round Results, Scores, Schedule After Saturday's Fixtures

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

More than 20 first-round FA Cup fixtures took place on Saturday, with the likes of League One sides Sunderland, AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion all forced into replays.

The Black Cats were held by League One rivals Gillingham, while Wimbledon gave away a lead against Doncaster Rovers and Burton conceded a late equaliser against Salford City of League Two.

Here are the results from Saturday's FA Cup action:

Sunderland 1-1 Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

Accrington Stanley 0-2 Crewe Alexandra

Blackpool 4-1 Morecambe

Bolton Wanderers 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Cambridge United 1-1 Exeter City

Carshalton Athletic 1-4 Boston United

Cheltenham Town 1-1 Swindon Town

Colchester United 0- 2 Coventry City

Crawley Town 4-1 Scunthorpe United

Ebbsfleet United 2-3 Notts County

Forest Green Rovers 4-0 Billericay Town

Grimsby Town 1-1 Newport County AFC

Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City

Maidenhead United 1-3 Rotherham United

Maidstone Utd 1-0 Torquay United

Mansfield Town 1-0 Chorley

Milton Keynes Dons 0-1 Port Vale

Nantwich Town 0-1 AFC Fylde

Oxford City 1-5 Solihull Moors

Salford City 1-1 Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Bradford City

Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough United

Stourbridge 2-2 Eastleigh

Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Walsall 2-2 Darlington

Yeovil Town vs. Hartlepool United (postponed)

Here's a look at Sunday and Monday's slate of fixtures:

Dover vs. Southend United

Barnet vs. Fleetwood Town

Bristol Rovers vs. Bromley

Chippenham Town vs. Northampton Town

Gateshead vs. Oldham Athletic

Leyton Orient vs. Maldon & Tiptree

Macclesfield Town vs. Kingstonian

Wrexham vs. Rochdale

York City vs. Altrincham

Hayes & Yeading vs. Oxford United

Harrogate Town vs. Portsmouth (Monday)

Sunderland could not get past Gillingham at home, with a blunder from goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin gifting the visitors an equaliser and setting up a replay.

Aiden McGeady opened the scoring after 15 minutes, but McLaughlin spilled a seemingly routine strike from Oliver Lee shortly after half-time, letting it roll into the net.

Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson was not satisfied with his team's performance:

Wimbledon will also have to replay their first-round match against Doncaster Rovers after giving away a first-half lead of their own. Joe Pigott got the opener for the Dons, but Thomas Anderson tied things up shortly after the hour mark.

The match between Yeovil Town and Hartlepool United was postponed after a pitch inspection deemed the playing surface inadequate. Unfortunately for the visitors and their fans who made the long trip to Somerset, the decision wasn't made until 90 minutes before kick-off.

Caretaker manager Antony Sweeney did not let that dampen his spirits:

The day's strangest match played out in Accrington, where injuries to two officials resulted in a lengthy delay. Referee Neil Hair was the first to go down midway through the first half, and when one of his colleagues was also unable to continue, it presented a significant logistical problem.

Ultimately, the match continued with just a single assistant, and a coin toss determined which line he would run:

Charlie Kirk and Chris Porter got the goals for Crewe, while Mark Hughes was sent off for the hosts.

Ben Turner netted a last-minute winner for Notts County against Ebbsfleet United, capping off a spectacular 3-2 showpiece.