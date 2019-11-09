Daniel Bryan Is Perfect Challenger for The Fiend and More SmackDown Fallout

1 of 3

Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro partnered Friday night to defeat Ali and Shorty G. In the process, they gave fans a taste of what they can expect from a brand new team under the lead of Sami Zayn.

Prior to the match, Zayn touted the success both men experienced simply by being associated with him while recruiting Daniel Bryan to join them. In that moment, it was clear that Zayn is amassing Superstars to create a faction of sorts that will, hopefully, make the most of the immensely talented individuals that struggled to get a push or television time elsewhere.

In Cesaro and Nakamura, Zayn already has two of the most gifted in-ring performers in the world. The Underdog from the Underground, himself, is a phenomenal performer. Three of the best wrestlers on the planet, they will provide the babyfaces of SmackDown nightmares as they seek to jell, develop and evolve into a unified front.

The question is whether that front involves Bryan.

All signs point to the former WWE champion serving as the foil for the group, and that is perfectly OK, too. In Bryan, the heels have a legitimate and credible babyface opponent against whom to work brilliant matches on a weekly basis, if need be.

And if the bearded wonder is booked to join Zayn and Co., the foursome is set up to dominate the blue brand for the foreseeable future. That is, as long as creative remains invested in them.

Speaking of Bryan, he may find himself even busier in the coming weeks if what went down during a backstage confrontation with Zayn is any indication.