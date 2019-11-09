LaMelo Ball Scores Season-High 24 Points in Illawarra Win over Cairns Taipans

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2019

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 09: LaMelo Ball of the Hawks drives to the basket during the round six NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Illawarra Hawks at the Cairns Convention Centre on November 09, 2019 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball helped Illawarra Hawks beat Cairns Taipans 101-91 in the National Basketball League on Saturday. Ball was productive throughout, particularly during the first half, on his way to a season-high tally of 24 points.

The gifted point guard also finished with six rebounds and eight assists at the Cairns Convention Centre in Queensland, Australia. It was Ball's second prolific showing in a row, following Sunday's 83-69 loss to the Brisbane Bullets.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

