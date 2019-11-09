LaMelo Ball Scores Season-High 24 Points in Illawarra Win over Cairns Taipans

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball helped Illawarra Hawks beat Cairns Taipans 101-91 in the National Basketball League on Saturday. Ball was productive throughout, particularly during the first half, on his way to a season-high tally of 24 points.

The gifted point guard also finished with six rebounds and eight assists at the Cairns Convention Centre in Queensland, Australia. It was Ball's second prolific showing in a row, following Sunday's 83-69 loss to the Brisbane Bullets.

