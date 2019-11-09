NASCAR at Phoenix 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are facing a daunting challenge to avoid elimination during the 2019 Bluegreen Vacations 500 when NASCAR returns to Phoenix on Sunday.

Elliott and Blaney both set impressive speeds during Friday's final practice session on the ISM Raceway. The former paced the rest, and the 23-year-old has plenty of motivation to improve after finishing 32nd during the AAA Texas 500 earlier in November and is consequently in win-or-bust mode for this race.

Blaney has been on the winner's spot on the podium more recently, having won at Talladega in October. He's also an outside shot to secure a place in the championship four, with Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano holding those spots ahead of qualifying and the lineup for the race proper being set.

This is the last race in the Round of 8 and the final chance for the eight playoff hopefuls to put points on the board.

Schedule

Qualifying

Date: Saturday, November 9

Saturday, November 9 Time: 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT

2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT TV Info: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: NBC Sports App

Race

Date: Sunday, November 10

Sunday, November 10 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT

2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: NBC Sports App

NBC Sports App Tickets: StubHub

Round of 8 Standings

1. Martin Truex Jr. (4,133)

2. Kevin Harvick (4,113)

3. Kyle Busch (4,113)

4. Joey Logano (4,111)

5. Denny Hamlin (4,091)

6. Ryan Blaney (4,088)

7. Kyle Larson (4,088)

8. Chase Elliott (4,033)

Elliott and Blaney made statements with their drives ahead of qualifying, per the NASCAR official website. However, the same source also noted how Harvick was third-fastest in the final session, an ominous sign for the rest given his decorated history at Phoenix.

He's won nine times at the venue, most recently in 2018. The 43-year-old also has momentum on his side following his win in Texas last time out.

Harvick looks strong in the championship slots, while Busch will also be confident about his chances, having won on the ISM Raceway at the TicketGuardian 500 in March.

Like Harvick, Busch has his destiny in his hands thanks to a healthy tally in the standings. It's a different story for Elliott, though, who needs to get on the summit position on the podium Sunday to force his way into the final four.

His 138.627 mph speed showed Elliott is in the mood to make the most of his final chance. Racing like he's got nothing to lose will help, and so will the desire to banish memories of 12 months ago, when a collision with Hamlin and Busch wrecked Elliott's qualification hopes.

While pressure can spur on Elliott, racing without it could ease Blaney's task. He doesn't have as much ground to make up, just 33 points below the line, and he remains confident with qualifying looming:

Even so, it will take a lot for either Elliott or Blaney to stay in the mix, making it more likely the four drivers primed to race for the Cup retain their places.