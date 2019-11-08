Jalen Ramsey on JuJu Smith-Schuster: No Disrespect but He's Not Antonio Brown

Leila Coker/Associated Press

Jalen Ramsey is just as opinionated in Los Angeles as he was in Jacksonville.

The L.A. Rams cornerback told reporters Friday that he doesn't view Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as being on the same level as former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown:

The Rams and Steelers are slated to face off Sunday in Pittsburgh. Ramsey is expected to be tasked with covering Smith-Schuster, who stepped into the role of Pittsburgh's No. 1 receiver following the departure of Brown in March, though the receiver's availability for the contest is in question due to a toe injury.

Smith-Schuster leads the Steelers through eight games this season with 459 yards and three touchdowns on 33 catches.

Ramsey arrived in Los Angeles in mid-October after requesting a trade from the Jaguars in mid-September. While still in Jacksonville, Ramsey got into an animated argument with Jags head coach Doug Marrone on the sideline during the team's Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans.

In other words, Smith-Schuster is far from the first to be on the receiving end of Ramsey's verbal barbs.

In 2016, Ramsey called then-Baltimore Ravens receiver Steve Smith Jr. an "old man":

The following season, Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green's disagreement turned physical. The CBS broadcast even noted: "We told you earlier, Ramsey likes to talk. He does not even put his mouthpiece in on a lot of plays so he is able to talk." Both players were ejected.

Ramsey more often than not backs up his talk with his play, though. Earlier this season, Houston Texans All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins called Ramsey his "favorite corner to play against":

Since the Jags drafted Ramsey fifth overall in 2016, the 25-year-old All-Pro has recorded nine interceptions, three forced fumbles and 45 passes defended in 53 games (52 starts). In two games with the Rams, Ramsey has 11 tackles (10 solo) and one forced fumble.