Potential 2020 No. 1 NBA Draft Pick James Wiseman Ruled Ineligible at Memphis

The lawyers for University of Memphis center James Wiseman announced Friday that he has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Sudu Upadhyay of WMC Action News 5, attorney Leslie Ballin said Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway financed Wiseman and his family's move to Memphis while Wiseman was in high school, and although it occurred before Hardaway became the head coach at Memphis, the NCAA has deemed him a booster.

Wiseman was rated as the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class by 247Sports and is considered a candidate to go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

In Memphis' 97-64 season-opening win over South Carolina State on Tuesday, Wiseman scored a game-high 28 points and added 11 rebounds in 22 minutes.

