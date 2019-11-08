Premier League Table: Week 12 2019 Standings, Results and Updated Fixtures

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Watford beat Norwich City 2-0 on Friday at Carrow Road to secure their first Premier League win of the season and move off the bottom of the table.

Gerard Deulofeu got the visitors off to the perfect start by slotting home the opening goal in the second minute, while Andre Gray doubled the Hornets' lead early in the second half.

Watford did suffer a blow when Christian Kabasele was sent off on 65 minutes but managed to hold on for victory and extend Norwich's winless run to seven games.

Premier League Standings

1. Liverpool 11, +16, 31

2. Manchester City 11, +24, 25

3. Leicester City 11, +19, 23

4. Chelsea 11, +8, 23

5. Arsenal 11, +1, 17

6. Sheffield United 11, +4, 16

7. Bournemouth 11, +1, 16

8. Brighton & Hove Albion 11, 0, 15

9. Crystal Palace 11, -4, 15

10. Manchester United 11, +2, 13

11. Tottenham Hotspur 11, +1, 13

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11, 0, 13

13. West Ham United 11, -3, 13

14. Burnley 11, -4, 12

15. Newcastle United 11, -8, 12

16. Aston Villa 11, -2, 11

17. Everton 11, -6, 11

18. Watford 12, -15, 8

19. Southampton 11, -17, 8

20. Norwich 12, -17, 7

Premier League Fixtures

Saturday, November 9

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Everton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Arsenal: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Manchester City: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Friday Recap

Deulofeu made the most of a mistake by Emi Buendia to open the scoring. The former Barcelona man robbed the midfielder inside his own half, advanced towards goal and then rolled a low finish past goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Opta noted just how little time it took for Deulofeu to break the deadlock:

Norwich responded well to the early setback and had the better of the 45 minutes but were let down by a lack of quality and composure in the final third.

Onel Hernandez was causing Watford problems with his pace and trickery out on the left flank, but the Canaries could not find a way past Ben Foster in the visitors' goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Watford doubled their lead five minutes into the second half. Deulofeu sent in a cross from the left for substitute Gray to flick the ball home from close range:

Yet the visitors suffered a blow on 65 minutes when Kabasele picked up his second yellow card for bundling Josip Drmic over, leaving Watford to see out the game with 10 men:

Norwich came close to pulling one back shortly after the sending off. Kenny McLean fired in a powerful shot from the edge of the box that a diving Foster tipped away at full stretch.

Yet Norwich could not make the man advantage count and slip to the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering their ninth defeat in 12 games.