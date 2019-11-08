Manchester United Women Head Coach Casey Stoney Extends Contract Until 2022

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Manchester United Women head coach Casey Stoney has signed a contract extension until 2022 with the Red Devils.

The former England captain took control of United Women in June 2018 and guided the newly-formed outfit to the FA Women's Championship title last season.

According to the club's official website, the 37-year-old has signed an extension following a promising start for United in the FA Women's Super League after gaining promotion.

Stoney's side are four points off the top of the division after an encouraging early campaign in England's top-flight, and the former Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool defender said she is pleased to commit her future to United:

"I am extremely proud to be involved with Manchester United and I'm honoured to be head coach of such an incredibly hard-working and talented team. I'd like to thank the club for the fantastic support they have given me since we started this journey and for the trust in what we are building here."

"I'd like to mention the fans, whose support has been incredible. Our job is to put on performances for them and keep them coming back week after week, and they continue to do so in their numbers, singing loud and proud from the stands."

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Stoney was one of the most respected players of her generation and collected 130 caps for England over 17 years.

United were slow to form a women's team after a number of major Premier League clubs established strong WSL links.

Arsenal are three-time WSL champions, with Chelsea and Liverpool winning the title twice. Manchester City were 2016 WSL winners, and have continued to strengthen their squad.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said he is happy Stoney will remain with the club:

"I am delighted that Casey has committed her future to the club; what she has achieved already in such a short space of time has been hugely impressive. Building a team from scratch and gaining promotion to the Women's Super League at the first attempt was outstanding."

After the failures of United's men's side, Stoney's success has been appreciated by Red Devils supporters starved of consistency.

United will target the WSL crown this season, and with Stoney in charge until at least 2022, the club has the foundations to create trophy success at The Cliff.