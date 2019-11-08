Zinedine Zidane Rules Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez out of Real Madrid Clash

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has ruled Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez out of Los Blancos' La Liga clash with Eibar on Saturday.

The Frenchman told reporters that neither player is injured and have been in training, but they are not available for selection:

"They aren't injured, but they're not available to play. They're going to join up with their national teams, then they have five or six days and we'll see if they're ready to play for their countries or not. They're not injured, they're out on the [training] pitch. They're still not training with the group, though, so they're unable to play tomorrow. I don't decide [whether they're able to train with the squad], they do. They're still not ready."

Bale has not featured for Real Madrid since their 4-2 win over Granada before the last international break in October.

However, he has been called into the Wales squad for UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary:

James has missed Real Madrid's last three games but has also been called up by his national team. Colombia play friendlies against Peru and Ecuador in the United States.

Sports correspondent Tom Allnutt expects both players to feature for their national teams over the international break:

Both players appear to have uncertain futures at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bale was close to a move to the Chinese Super League in the summer and is keen to leave in January, according to Cadena SER (h/t Perform, via AS).

Zidane has said he wants Bale to stay until the end of the season:

Meanwhile, James returned to Real Madrid in the summer after two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, but he continues to be linked with an exit from the Spanish giants. President Florentino Perez is willing to offload the Colombian in January, according to El Desmarque (h/t Metro).

Real Madrid have coped well without both players in recent games. They have won three of their last four matches and head into Saturday's fixture after thrashing Galatasaray 6-0 in the UEFA Champions League.