Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: It's 'Shocking' NBA Disclosed Details of Knee Injury

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard was taken aback Thursday by the fact that the NBA revealed specific details regarding his knee injury.

After the Clippers held Leonard out of Wednesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA released a statement in which it asserted that the team was compliant with league rules that prohibit teams from resting players without just cause.

The NBA also provided the exact nature of Leonard's injury: "Leonard is suffering from an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee and has been placed by the team at this time on an injury protocol for back-to-back games."

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Kawhi noted that he didn't expect the NBA to be so specific: "I mean it was shocking, but it doesn't matter to me. I'm not a guy that reads the media anyway. We're going to manage it the best way we can to keep me healthy and that's the most important thing, me being healthy moving forward."

Leonard returned to play Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers, and he led all players with 27 points in the 107-101 victory.

